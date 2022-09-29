Medical Researcher, Author and Mom Addresses White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health

Meenal Lele, author of THE BABY AND THE BIOME THE BABY AND THE BIOME: How the Tiny World Inside Your Child Holds the Secret to Their Health (Avery, an imprint of Penguin/Random House; September 6, 2022; $27 Hardcover; ISBN: 9780593421024)

Meenal Lele tells you what you need to know now to protect your baby from developing food allergies, asthma and a host of chronic diseases in her new book, The Baby And The Biome: How the Tiny World Inside Your Child Holds the Secret to Their Health.

Proper nutrition can protect the baby's biome to prevent many immune disorders like diabetes, asthma, Crohn's disease; psychological disorders like Bipolar disease and life threatening allergies. The White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health released a national strategy that outlines the federal government’s solutions to overcome the ongoing US hunger, nutrition and health crisis.

In accessible language and a reassuring tone, the book combines medical insights with practical advice pertaining to:

- Why nutrition in the first 1,000 days of a baby's life is vital.

- What your pediatrician may not be telling you about nutrition and how to prevent a lifetime of chronic conditions.

- Food Pyramid and Head Start program nutrition and how it needs to change.

- How parents can easily edit their grocery shopping list using a cost-effective manner to improve nutrition.

- How to eliminate processed foods from your grocery cart.

Most expectant moms eat well, exercise, take vitamins, abstain from caffeine, and do everything possible to ensure the optimal health of their baby. Yet, children born today are sicker than in any past generation. Food allergies, asthma, and other chronic health conditions affect up to 30 percent of kids across the country.

In The Baby And The Biome: How the Tiny World Inside Your Child Holds the Secret to Their Health (Avery, an imprint of Penguin/Random House; September 6, 2022; $27 Hardcover; ISBN: 9780593421024), author Meenal Lele reveals the answer—and it’s not bad genes or bad parenting. Informed by extensive medical research and her firsthand experience, Lele sheds light on the key role of nutrition in the development of your baby's microbiome in preventing diseases of the immune system, which includes not only food allergies and asthma but also eczema, ADHD, IBS, type 2 diabetes and Crohn’s disease.

“Immune disease needs a revolution in thinking—and an accessible way for parents to understand it,” Lele asserts. Interweaving the story of her firstborn son Leo’s life-threatening struggles with food allergies and asthma with significant, potentially life-saving scientific findings, Lele aims to lead that revolution by educating parents about how to prioritize and strengthen their baby’s microbiome by protecting its delicate skin, gut, and lung barriers.

Throughout, The Baby And The Biome: assures moms (and dads too) that raising a healthy child is really possible even in our toxin-filled world.

About the Author

Meenal Lele is a mom to two boys, a medical researcher, and a chemical engineer with a degree from the Wharton School. She is the founder of CEO of Lil Mixins, a company devoted to educating parents about how to prevent their children from developing allergic diseases. She lives in Philadelphia, PA, with her family.