AristaMD's Annual Conference to Focus on Patient Care Delivery Using Technology

Premier Healthcare Event Provides Insights to Drive Better Patient Outcomes with an Impressive Lineup of Healthcare Experts

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) September 29, 2022

AristaMD, a digital healthcare company specializing in care transition solutions, hosts its second annual virtual conference: "Healthcare Technology: Optimizing Care Delivery and Transition" on October 28, 2022.

The digital conference features renowned healthcare experts sharing first-hand accounts of the transformative impact of technology on the quality of care. The conference is free for those in the healthcare space to attend and takes place virtually Friday, October 28 from 8 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. PT.

"We're thrilled to host our second annual conference, allowing providers and administrators to come together to explore game-changing technology shaping the next wave of healthcare innovation," said Brooke LeVasseur, CEO of AristaMD. "Attendees will benefit from case studies and education focused on the intersection of technology and healthcare."

The late October conference will be hosted by Crystal Mullis, Vice President of Member-Backed Ventures, Vizient, the nation's largest member-driven healthcare performance improvement company. Topics by highly acclaimed medical experts include:



"As a behavioral health independent practice association, our use of the AristaMD platform has assisted us in not only maintaining our market share but also increasing the satisfaction of our referral source partners by being able to facilitate the coordination of quality care in a timely and efficient manner," said John Javis, CEO of the Behavioral Health New York City IPA. "The ability to communicate vital information electronically and securely proved invaluable when behavioral health services went virtual during the COVID pandemic."

With a mission to use technology to expedite time to treatment, decrease costs and drive better patient outcomes., AristaMD's team is intimately familiar with the benefits and challenges of healthcare access. AristaMD's platform enables healthcare organizations to coordinate and collaborate to improve access to care. AristaMD's eConsult solution significantly impacts the care plan in greater than 90 percent of patient cases. More than 70 percent of routine clinical referrals can be safely and effectively addressed by eConsults, expanding the scope of care and allowing patients to receive timely, effective treatment. The platform also streamlines the referral process for clinics, specialists, and their patients. Automating the referral process allows administrative staff to spend less time on the phone and eliminate most manual processes.

To register for this free virtual conference, visit http://www.aristamd.com/register. For additional information on AristaMD, visit http://www.aristamd.com/healthcare-technology.

About AristaMD AristaMD's care transition solutions, including eConsults and referral management tools, empower providers to conduct electronic physician-to-physician consultations, facilitate the selection and scheduling of in-person specialist visits, trigger automatic follow-up activities critical to patient care, and schedule peer-to-peer reviews for insurance authorization. Electronic referral management and eConsults significantly improve the patient referral process and deliver greater access to timely, equitable, high-quality care. For additional information, visit http://www.aristamd.com, or follow AristaMD on LinkedIn and Twitter.

