Industry Information and Guidance
News Provided By
September 29, 2022, 19:47 GMT
FDA review of biosimilar and interchangeable products requires a 351(k) biologics license application that includes information demonstrating biosimilarity.
You just read:
Industry Information and Guidance
News Provided By
September 29, 2022, 19:47 GMT
Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.
Contact
More From This Source
The Chai Box Announces Voluntary Recall of Chai Concentrate Mix and Chai Concentrate Unsweetened Mix Due to Potential ...
The FDA Compounding Incidents Program: Adverse Events Associated with Compounded Drugs from Outsourcing Facilities | ...View All Stories From This Source