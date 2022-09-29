Submit Release
Scutari, Ruiz Statement on Platkin Confirmation

Trenton – Senate President Nick Scutari and Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz issued the following joint statement on the Senate’s confirmation of Matt Platkin as New Jersey Attorney General:

 

“We believe that Matt Platkin possesses the skills and experience to serve with distinction as New Jersey Attorney General. He did an admirable job as Chief Counsel to the Governor during challenging times and gained valuable experience as an attorney in the private sector and as Special Counsel for Impeachment in Senator Booker’s office. Matt has demonstrated effective leadership as Acting Attorney General where he has been responsive to the need for effective law enforcement and proactive with policies that enhance public safety and promote equal justice. He brings a passion for public service and a commitment to social justice to his work as New Jersey’s top law enforcement official.”

Scutari, Ruiz Statement on Platkin Confirmation

