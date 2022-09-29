Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,355 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 256,913 in the last 365 days.

DHEC Closes Shellfish Harvesting Beds Statewide Due To Forecasted Impacts of Hurricane Ian

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Sept. 29, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is closing all shellfish harvesting beds statewide due to Hurricane Ian and forecasted rainfall estimates, the agency announced today.

"This closure goes into effect at official sunset today, Thursday September 29th, and affects all shellfish harvesting beds in the State of South Carolina," said Mike Marshall, Manager of DHEC's Shellfish Sanitation Section. "The harvesting areas will be reopened once post-storm assessments are performed and water quality monitoring indicate bacteria levels are once again suitable for shellfish harvesting."

For more information on shellfish harvesting in your area, please visit our website at www.scdhec.gov/shellfish or contact your local DHEC Environmental Affairs Office in Myrtle Beach, Charleston, or Beaufort.

###

You just read:

DHEC Closes Shellfish Harvesting Beds Statewide Due To Forecasted Impacts of Hurricane Ian

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.