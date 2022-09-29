DHEC Closes Shellfish Harvesting Beds Statewide Due To Forecasted Impacts of Hurricane Ian

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Sept. 29, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is closing all shellfish harvesting beds statewide due to Hurricane Ian and forecasted rainfall estimates, the agency announced today.

"This closure goes into effect at official sunset today, Thursday September 29th, and affects all shellfish harvesting beds in the State of South Carolina," said Mike Marshall, Manager of DHEC's Shellfish Sanitation Section. "The harvesting areas will be reopened once post-storm assessments are performed and water quality monitoring indicate bacteria levels are once again suitable for shellfish harvesting."

For more information on shellfish harvesting in your area, please visit our website at www.scdhec.gov/shellfish or contact your local DHEC Environmental Affairs Office in Myrtle Beach, Charleston, or Beaufort.

