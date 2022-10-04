SpeakYourMindHere.com Gets A Major Upgrade
SpeakYourMindHere unites like-minded people who believe the social media giants have overstepped their boundaries with respect to basic American freedomsMELVILLE, NEW YORK, USA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What makes SpeakYourMindHere.com stand out from other alternative social sites, is they are not one-sided, radical, or accommodating to any specific group. Social media should be simple - let people interact, share ideas, meet new people and have fun!
Timeline, friend/follow, private chat, live streaming, blogs and groups are just some of the feature-rich functions on this social site. Membership is free and the online environment is one that feels familial. The husband and wife team from New York who started this venture two years ago, have seen membership grow steadily. They decided it was time to take the social site to the next level, so they worked with their developers to implement many upgraded features.
SpeakYourMindHere.com has just launched a brand new website packed with features to compete with all of Silicon Valley. The social media companies new website is home to those who feel the tech giants have overstepped their boundaries with respect to basic American freedoms. SpeakYourMindHere.com is free and vows to not fact check or censor their users' opinions.
Tech giants have lost their sense of direction, as they do their best to appease Wall Street. The Founders of SpeakYourMindHere.com want to bring social media back the way it was originally intended. They want their members to have a positive experience without being censored, blocked, or fact checked for a mere opinion.
You can join for free simply by visiting their website at www.SpeakYourMindHere.com
Jon Black
SpeakYourMindHere.com
+1 360-631-2406
email us here