140-Year-Old Historical Landmark Home Up for Auction
Own a piece of Wilmington history designed by a famous jeweler and watchmakerWILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interluxe Auctions, is the leader in auctioning high-end luxury real estate properties. They are auctioning off a rare 1881-built, Italianate-styled landmark estate by jeweler and watchmaker George Honnet, also known as the Honnet House. It’s located in the heart of Wilmington’s residential Historic District. The iconic property is recognized by the Historic Wilmington Foundation, is featured on postcards promoting the city of Wilmington, and has been advertised in Benjamin Moore paint ads.
The two-story, 4-bedroom, 3-bath, 4353-square-foot mansion at 322 South Front Street, overlooks the Cape Fear River and is on a quarter-acre lot. The main level has 12” ceilings, and every room is complete with period accents and grand interiors expected for its time. Expect ionic columns, wrap-around porches, manicured lawns, wainscotting, fireplaces, stained glass, custom molding and millwork, rich silk-papered walls, chandeliers, and decorated ceilings. The auction includes 25 Nun Street, an adjacent wooded lot behind the home, to ensure future privacy.
Stacy Kirk, the Director of Client Development for Interluxe, said, “We are charmed to be in historic waterfront Wilmington. We know our buyers have the opportunity to buy most anywhere and it’s exciting to see them engaged in the possibility of ownership of this beautifully crafted, irreplicable home."
Listing agent Lynne Boney of Intracoastal Realty says, "Owning a historic home is a one-of-a-kind experience. You get to walk in the footsteps of history and people from the past. For instance, the foyer features a pier mirror ordered by Honnet himself. This was a common decorating feature in the reception rooms of Neoclassical 18th-century houses.”
Previews of the Honnet House are from Friday through Saturday, October 7-9, 2022, from 11:00 am- 3:00 pm. The auction starts on October 10, 2022, at 9:00 am EDT, and bidding starts at $750,000. To make an appointment to view the property, call 888-415-5893.
More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at http://www.interluxe.com/12536. See Auction Terms and Conditions at Interluxe.com for complete details.
ABOUT INTERLUXE
Interluxe is the preeminent luxury online auction platform founded in 2013. Interluxe has an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated for over 20 years. Interluxe represented properties in 27 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international regions. For more luxury auctions or information, visit www.Interluxe.com, and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook, @Interluxeauctns on Twitter, @InterluxeAuctns on Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.
Stacy Kirk
Interluxe
+1 704-826-7887
email us here