Olga Zabelinskaya awarded the state award in the Senate of the Oliy Majlis

UZBEKISTAN, September 28 - Olga Zabelinskaya was awarded the honorary title “O’zbekiston Republikasida khizmat ko’rsatgan sportchi” (Honored Sportsman of the Republic of Uzbekistan) by the Presidential Decree “On awarding a group of workers in science, education, health, sports, literature, culture, art and media in connection with the thirty-first anniversary of independence of the Republic of Uzbekistan” for a significant contribution to the development of cycling in Uzbekistan

Olga Zabelinskaya, a member of Uzbekistan national team, has been training abroad for a long time, took part in several international competitions.

In the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, Olga Zabelinskaya was awarded a high award of Uzbekistan and a cash prize for her successful performance in the Islamic Solidarity Games in Türkiye’s Konya.

The award was presented by the Chairperson of the Senate, Chairperson of Uzbekistan Cycling Federation Tanzila Narbayeva. She congratulated the athlete on the high award and wished her success in her future activities.

Olga Zabelinskaya is the winner of various international competitions and the only cyclist who defended the honor of the country among women during the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Source: The Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan