Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,358 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 256,982 in the last 365 days.

Olga Zabelinskaya awarded the state award in the Senate of the Oliy Majlis

UZBEKISTAN, September 28 - Olga Zabelinskaya was awarded the honorary title “O’zbekiston Republikasida khizmat ko’rsatgan sportchi” (Honored Sportsman of the Republic of Uzbekistan) by the Presidential Decree “On awarding a group of workers in science, education, health, sports, literature, culture, art and media in connection with the thirty-first anniversary of independence of the Republic of Uzbekistan” for a significant contribution to the development of cycling in Uzbekistan

Olga Zabelinskaya, a member of Uzbekistan national team, has been training abroad for a long time, took part in several international competitions.

In the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, Olga Zabelinskaya was awarded a high award of Uzbekistan and a cash prize for her successful performance in the Islamic Solidarity Games in Türkiye’s Konya.

The award was presented by the Chairperson of the Senate, Chairperson of Uzbekistan Cycling Federation Tanzila Narbayeva. She congratulated the athlete on the high award and wished her success in her future activities.

Olga Zabelinskaya is the winner of various international competitions and the only cyclist who defended the honor of the country among women during the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Source: The Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Поделиться

You just read:

Olga Zabelinskaya awarded the state award in the Senate of the Oliy Majlis

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.