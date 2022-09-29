TempStars Will Sponsor and Exhibit at Illinois Dental Hygienists' Association Annual Conference
This is also the pre-imminent gathering of dental hygienists in Illinois. It was an opportunity we could not pass up on.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TempStars, North America’s largest and most respected dental temping and hiring service, will continue its expansion into the United States when it sponsors and exhibits at the Illinois Dental Hygienists' Association’s (IDHA) Annual Conference in early November.
— Dr. James Younger, CEO and Founder of TempStars
Already the dominant provider in Canada, TempStars introduced its service to the U.S. last year and has since expanded into more than a half-dozen states, including Illinois.
The IDHA, an association dedicated to protecting and promoting the dental hygiene profession in Illinois, will host its annual conference November 4-5, 2022, at the Great Wolf Lodge in Gurnee, IL
“We have tremendous respect for the association,” said TempStars CEO and Founder Dr. James Younger. “This is also the pre-imminent gathering of dental hygienists in Illinois. It was an opportunity we could not pass up on.”
Earlier this summer, TempStars announced that it delivered more than $12 million in earnings to hygienists and dental assistants in North America since the company was founded in 2015.
“We’re very proud of exceeding this milestone as it means we have been helping dental professionals support themselves and their families, while also empowering them in their professional lives,” said Dr. Younger said at the time.
Further, he credited much of the company’s success with hygienists to TempStars’ integrated invoicing system, which “makes it fast and easy for dental professionals to get paid.”
Hygienists and dental assistants have also embraced TempStars because “it makes it easy to book temping shifts without hassle, giving them the freedom to set their hourly rates and pick their shifts,” said Dr. Younger. “With TempStars technology, dental professionals can eliminate awkward negotiations or any pressure from an agency.”
In total, more than 16,000 dental hygienists and assistants have earned professional income through dental temping shifts with TempStars.
“That number will grow as we continue to spread the word at conferences like this one,” added Dr. Younger.
About TempStars
TempStars is North America’s fastest-growing dental temping and hiring service. Since 2015, the company continues to build on cutting-edge mobile technology to directly connect dental professionals quickly and easily. With more than 16,000 dental professional members serving over 6,000 dental offices (and growing daily!), TempStars is quickly becoming the best, first, and default choice for dental professionals looking to hire and get hired for temping and permanent positions. By expanding service in the United States this year, TempStars is showing it is dedicated to inspiring and making a positive impact in the dental community on a global scale.
