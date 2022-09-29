Senator Hughes Secures $250K Grant for Cradles to Crayons

During National Diaper Need Awareness Week, Hughes announces significant ARP grant that will help organization provide much needed diapers to Philadelphia-area families in need

PHILADELPHIA, PA – September 29, 2022 − State Senator Vincent Hughes (D-Montgomery/Philadelphia) on Wednesday presented a $250,000 mock check to Cradles to Crayons, a non-profit organization leading the way in filling a critical gap in services for families in low-income and poverty situations. This funding, secured by Sen. Hughes, is made possible thanks to the American Rescue Plan, and will enable Cradles to Crayons to provide more diapers to Philadelphia-area families in need.

“Cradles to Crayons is filling a major void in our community with its services. Sadly, we know a lot of parents are struggling to make ends meet, and the cost of diapers adds up fast,” said Hughes. “I’m proud to have gotten this grant for Cradles to Crayons and am thankful for President Biden and Governor Wolf for making this possible. I know this money will greatly help the organization help more families.”

Wednesday’s check presentation comes during National Diaper Need Awareness Week, which runs this year from September 24, through October 2. According to the National Diaper Bank Network, before the pandemic, one in three U.S. families struggled to provide enough diapers to keep a baby or toddler clean, dry, and healthy. Cradles to Crayons says it has seen diaper need increase more than 300% since March 2020.

“Philadelphia is the poorest big city in America and for many of the families we serve, diapers are simply unaffordable. The average infant wears up to 12 diapers a day — that’s 360 diapers a month. There are no state or federal government benefits specific to preventing diaper need, that is why our mission to end clothing and diaper insecurity is so critical. To date, we have distributed more than 2 million diapers to families in need across the Greater Philadelphia region. We couldn’t do this work without the steadfast support from Senator Vincent Hughes,” said Susan Hight, Senior Director of Development for Cradles to Crayons.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Philadelphia has the highest poverty rate among the nation’s ten largest cities and 3-in-5 Philadelphian children live in poverty.

For more information on Cradles to Crayons and its initiatives, visit: Philadelphia Home – Cradles to Crayons – Philadelphia.

