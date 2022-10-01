Kovels On Antiques & Collectibles October 2022 Newsletter Is Now Available

Kovels On Antiques & Collectibles October 2022 Newsletter

Kovels’ October 2022 newsletter features Star Wars figures, Ralph Lauren furniture, Delft pottery, Shaker items and Italian lamps, all with photos and prices.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, US, October 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An incredible selection of Star Wars toys was on the auction block in Pennsylvania and many are featured in Kovels On Antiques & Collectibles October 2022 newsletter. Since the release of the first Star Wars movie in 1977, collectible figures from the continuing saga have commanded high prices. Kovels’ pictures rare Boba Fett and Ben “Obi Wan” Kenobi action figures that were among the high sellers, along with other figures from a galaxy far, far away.

Buyers who crave the luxury of fine furnishings but can’t afford to buy new had lots to choose from in a New Jersey auction that offered used furniture from the Ralph Lauren Home line. One happy bidder took home a pair of leather wing chairs for just over $6,000, while a similar new single chair retails for more than $8,000. Kovels’ October newsletter pictures other seating and tables with the designer’s classic style and high quality, and their prices.

Collectors prize the bold, blue designs of Delft pottery, and Kovels’ latest issue pictures practical and decorative Delftware items from the late 17th and early 18th centuries. See the top priced plate that brought $6,800; it has a blue stylized image of King George I with a splash of yellow trim. Read about the differences between Dutch and English Delft, and see examples of “polychrome” Delft that have more colorful decoration.

Midcentury Italian designers elevated lighting into an art form. A summer design sale that took place in Italy included lighting examples from the 1940s through the 1950s that are still highly coveted. Kovels’ October newsletter shines a light on hanging lamps in sleek shapes, mostly made of metal with glass shades, some by Murano artisans.

Furniture made by Shaker communities is known for its minimalist design and maximum function. Their other household items are, too. Collectors were willing to pay top dollar at a Massachusetts auction of Shaker collectibles, where prices ranged from $65 to $55,000. See the top lot tripod stand with its graceful arched legs along with other simple and durable Shaker-made household objects, such as a whisk broom, dustpan, peg rails and pants, that all attracted admirable prices.

The Kovels go “on the road” to Columbus, Ohio, to visit the Columbus Antique Mall and share some finds. The October Dictionary of Marks identifies circular doll marks with initials inside. The Collector’s Gallery questions and answers feature a sterling silver trophy pitcher, a Moroccan water pot, a soup tureen set with a textured rustic design, and an American-made headboard and footboard in the French provincial style. And more than 70 antiques and collectibles are listed in the October Buyer’s Price Guide.

About Kovels

Terry Kovel and Kim Kovel provide collectors and researchers with up-to-date and informed information on antiques and collectibles. The company was founded in 1953 by Terry and her late husband, Ralph. The Kovels have written over 100 books, including their annual Kovels’ Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide, just released in its 55th edition, as well as dozens of leaflets, and three series about antiques for television.

Kovels.com, online since 1998, offers a bird’s-eye view of the market with news, information and over 1 million prices. Readers will find auction reports, readers’ questions with answers, a marks dictionary, and identification guides covering antiques and collectibles from 1750 to 2010. Also included is the digital edition of Kovels On Antiques & Collectibles Newsletter with 48 years of archives. To stay in touch, subscribe to Kovels’ free weekly email, Kovels Komments, at Kovels.com.