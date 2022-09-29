The Changed Podcast Kicks Off Season Three with Gigi Rowe Interview
Premiering September 30, 2022, Host Aden Nepom Decodes Change with Fresh Lineup of Artists, Experts, and ExecutivesPORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Changed Podcast, hosted by Aden Nepom, announces the arrival of its third season on 9/30/2022. Focusing on the question “What do we really mean when we talk about change?,” the podcast features guests from a variety of backgrounds and perspectives sharing stories from the fork-in-the-road moments that have shaped them. Through the lens of these pivotal moments, each guest adds their experience to a tapestried definition of what it means to make changes, be changed, and spark change in those around us.
The Changed Podcast is presented by Art of Change Skills for Life, which provides training, speaking, and coaching services in the areas of team dynamics, leadership, and navigating change. For additional information, please visit www.theartofchange.com.
Seasons 1 & 2 of five-star rated The Changed Podcast featured 50 guests, including actors Mary Jo Pehl & Todd Stashwick, authors Mo Daviau and Madeleine Ryan, renowned Scientist Dr. Gerald T. Nepom, sales expert Kendrick Shope, playwright Adrienne Dawes, Vice President at Alliance for Safety and Justice Jay Jordan and best-selling author of novels Good as Gone, Last Woman Standing and Bad Habits, Amy Gentry.
Season 3 kicks off with singer Gigi Rowe, on the heels of her song "You Me and The Stars", currently featured on Netflix series Boo, Bitch and Amazon's Prime Video series The One That Got Away as well as her collaboration with TikTok star Claybaby on the track “So Iconic.” Her newest album Laura drops today.
“I feel extremely privileged to be able to receive and share these stories,” comments host Aden Nepom. “I’ve been talking to fans of the show, and am super excited to be bringing them this newest group of interviews!”
Find The Changed Podcast on every major podcast service, or visit https://www.thechangedpodcast.com.
For feedback, questions, or guest submissions, please email podcast@artofchange.com.
About host, Aden Nepom
Aden Nepom is a TEDx and keynote speaker, workshop facilitator, podcast host, and award-winning performer, who has taught thousands of executives, industry leaders, and individuals the simple yet powerful steps to communicate well. For additional information, please visit https://www.artofchange.com.
Aden Nepom
Art of Change LLC
