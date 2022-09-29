Wolf Administration Celebrates Investments in Communities at Dedication of Second Avenue Commons in Pittsburgh

Facility will include a 24/7, 95-bed shelter for individuals experiencing homelessness

Pittsburgh, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver celebrated the Wolf Administration’s investments in communities at a dedication ceremony for the Second Avenue Commons shelter in Pittsburgh.

“This is a wonderful facility that will serve the community well,” said Weaver. “Second Avenue Commons will offer shelter to those who need it, and the Wolf Administration is proud that we could help contribute to this project.”

Opening in October, Second Avenue Commons will be a year-round “low barrier” shelter offering a comprehensive set of services and programs to help people who are experiencing homelessness find safety and stability while they work to rebuild their lives and move toward permanent housing.

The new 43,000-square-foot building will be open 24/7 and will include a 95-bed shelter in group sleeping rooms with dedicated personal hygiene facilities, space for pets and storage, plus additional beds for winter overnight stays.

Action Housing, Inc., who will provide program management and administrative functions for Second Avenue Commons, received a $700,000 Keystone Communities Program grant from DCED towards the project.

“Second Avenue Commons is the result of a remarkable collaboration between public and private sectors to respond to the need of unhoused individuals in Allegheny County,” said Linda Metropulos, president of the Board of Directors of Second Avenue Commons. “Hundreds of people worked to bring this project to fruition starting in 2019 with the leadership and financial contributions of the corporate and medical communities in Pittsburgh. The financial support of DCED was a critical part of making this project happen.”

Planning for the five-story facility began in 2019, directed by PNC Bank and the PNC Foundation along with partners including Highmark Health and UPMC.

