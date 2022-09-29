Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,357 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 256,977 in the last 365 days.

Livestock Owners Urged to Be Aware of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) After Recent Detections in White-Tailed Deer in Connecticut

Press Releases

Connecticut Department of Agriculture

09/29/2022

Livestock Owners Urged to Be Aware of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) After Recent Detections in White-Tailed Deer in Connecticut

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) is urging livestock owners to be aware of signs of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD). This follows the recent announcement by Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) that EHD has been confirmed in white-tailed deer for the third year since first detected in our state in 2017.

EHD is considered endemic in the United States and occurs sporadically, primarily in white-tailed deer. Because the disease is spread by biting Culicoides midges, the disease occasionally spills over to domestic livestock. Outbreaks of hemorrhagic disease are often associated with wet weather, which provides breeding areas. Drought conditions which may concentrate animals and vectors around diminishing water sources may also be linked to some outbreaks occurring in the late summer and early fall due to an increase in midge numbers. Hemorrhagic disease outbreaks cease with the onset of a hard frost, which kills the midges carrying the virus.

Hemorrhagic disease does not infect humans, and rarely causes illness in domestic animals, such as cattle, sheep, goats, horses, dogs, and cats.

For more information on EHD, including signs and symptoms in cattle and other livestock.


You just read:

Livestock Owners Urged to Be Aware of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) After Recent Detections in White-Tailed Deer in Connecticut

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.