Singleton Bill to Provide Grants to Small Public Water Systems Advances

Trenton – In an effort to strengthen the State’s water infrastructure, the Senate Community and Urban Affairs Committee today advanced legislation sponsored by Senator Troy Singleton and Senator Michael Testa which would direct the Department of Community Affairs (DCA) to develop and implement grant programs to assist small public water systems.

“New Jersey’s water infrastructure can no longer be ‘out of sight, out of mind,’” said Senator Singleton (D-Burlington). “During my time in the Legislature, I have made clean water a top priority. This proposal is a continuation of those efforts as it will further invest in our public water systems for the health and safety of our residents. Many towns rely on outdated water infrastructure, so these grants will help bolster the long-term sustainability of smaller systems, and improve communication among all public water systems.”

Under the bill, S-2591, the DCA would establish a grant program for public water systems with small-scale service connections to fund improvements to prevent water loss due to leaks, breaks, and other infrastructure failures.

The bill would also direct the DCA to establish a second grant program for all public water systems to improve the sharing of information concerning water quality, water infrastructure needs, and water technology.

S-2591 is the latest proposal in Senator Singleton’s ongoing efforts to improve water quality in New Jersey. Most recently, he has authored laws that require:

the inventory and replacement of lead service lines within 10 years,

public water systems to notify customers and officials of elevated lead levels,

updates to the “Water Quality Accountability Act” and,

disclosure of lead pipes in property disclosures.

The bill passed committee by a vote of 5-0.