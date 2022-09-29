SecureSpace acquires pair of self-storage facilities in Bay Area

San Jose, CA, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the acquisition of seven Bay Area properties at the end of July, SecureSpace is pleased to announce that it has closed on two more self-storage facilities in northern California. Formerly known as Stor' It Los Gatos, the properties have been rebranded as "SecureSpace Farley Los Gatos" and "SecureSpace University Los Gatos."

"The Los Gatos properties are in a trophy location of the Bay Area, located walking distance apart," said SecureSpace Head of Self Storage Acquisitions Nathan McElmurry. "This is one of the wealthiest zip codes in the US, with extremely high barriers to new construction, and there are only two competing properties of significance within two and a half miles. As the only option for ground-level climate-controlled units in this area, we are confident that demand for our product will remain elevated amongst this discerning tenant base. We are thrilled with these newest additions to our portfolio, which nicely complement our other California assets."

Located at 17443 Farley Road and 688 University Avenue, the three-story properties offer a combined 42,389 SF of climate-controlled units, 16 rentable parking spots, and 3,254 SF of wine storage. Built in 2005 and 1999 respectively, the existing stores are 82% occupied. SecureSpace's business plan is tailored to quickly raise the occupancy up to the high levels enjoyed by other facilities in the region.

The leasing offices will be upgraded to SecureSpace's signature contemporary style in addition to SecureSpace's proprietary high-security platform - managed by SecureSpace's National Security Team. This platform includes AI-enabled cameras & sensors that provide an enhanced security and monitoring platform. High-speed free WiFi access will be installed to provide guests with connectivity throughout the facilities.

The SecureSpace.com contactless rental process will be implemented immediately to provide guests with the ability to fully lease a unit online, and receive instant access to their units. All units on site are clean & regularly serviced by pest control professionals to give you peace of mind.

SecureSpace Farley and University Los Gatos are open for business and customers can reserve their own Secure Space by visiting https://SecureSpace.com or calling (877) 399-0319.

