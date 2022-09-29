Travel startup Klerk creates an unexpected $111 Billion Partnership

NEW YORK , Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the biggest challenges currently facing small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) is the inflated cost of travel. SMBs typically pay 24% more than large enterprises for travel, making attending major events and conferences a strain on their pockets. The Hotel industry is currently facing obstacles of their own managing a significant decline in hotel room occupancy since the pandemic. An estimated 37% of all hotel rooms remain unoccupied , equating to hotels losing $111 billion in potential bookings for 2022.

Klerk partners with professional conference organizers to mediate between hotels and SMBs, optimizing prices and maximizing occupancy rates. This unique partnership potentially represents $139 billion in purchasing power , according to the U.S. Travel Association.

The collaborative corporate travel platform bridges the gap between smaller businesses paying too much for travel, and hotels needing to fill their vacant rooms. Klerk harnesses the aggregate purchasing power of many, and provides SMBs with rates once only reserved for larger entities.

Global business travel is projected to grow 38% in 2022, as spending climbs over $1 trillion . SMBs are paving the way for the business travel industry by creating opportunities for hotels to fill occupancy through "bleisure" travel. SMBs are blending attending conferences with leisure and are seeking hotels to provide them with quality experiences at an affordable rate.

The union between SMBs and their new travel practices is a largely untapped market. As 84% of business travelers attend conferences and events this year , Klerk allows hotels to take advantage of this new opportunity through established corporate contacts and efficient self booking services.

Klerk is making corporate travel accessible for everyone, everywhere. Delivering unlimited access to corporate discounts for businesses of any size; up to 40% off all hotels near venue locations. Klerk offers free flexible cancellations on bookings, and full support from staff to businesses & conference organizers.

To access the platform and benefit from discounted rates click here .

SOURCE Klerk