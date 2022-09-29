$420 million advisor team joins UBS in Georgia

UBS Wealth Management USA announced that a four-person team managing $420 million in client assets has joined in the firm's Atlanta Wealth Management Market. The team is led by Financial Advisors Todd Emily and Ashley Carney, and will be based in a new branch office location in Athens, GA.

"We're excited to welcome Todd, Ashley and their team to UBS as we expand into the Athens area," said Robert Tamarkin, Atlanta Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. "Todd and Ashley bring a combined 34 years of industry experience and dedication to their clients, and are well-positioned to meet the needs of our increasing client base in this important growth market."

Todd brings nearly 30 years of industry experience to UBS. He focuses on advising high-net-worth individuals, multigenerational families and business owners on wealth management strategies including portfolio management, estate planning and retirement planning. Prior to joining UBS, Todd worked as a Financial Advisor at Morgan Stanley since 2011. A graduate of Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee, Todd is an active member of the Athens, GA community. He serves on the Board of Advisors of the Georgia Museum of Art, and previously served on the Board of Directors of Nuci's Space, a local nonprofit.

Ashley focuses on advising high-net-worth individuals and families on retirement and financial planning, as well as business retirement plans. As a partner of the Milledge Group, she also focuses on client relationship management as well as onboarding new clients to the team, providing personalized and meaningful service. Ashley joins UBS from Morgan Stanley, where she worked as a Financial Advisor since 2018. Prior to that, she spent fifteen years working as Certified Public Accountant. She received a Master of Accountancy degree from the University of Georgia.

The Milledge Group team also includes Client Service Associates Barbara Arnold and Sarah Beam.

