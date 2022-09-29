New York, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth and Sustainability Imperatives Drive IT Circularity in the Data Center Environment" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323907/?utm_source=GNW

These capabilities and services include IT maintenance, managed services, operations, logistics, decommissioning, data destruction and sanitization, repairs, refurbishing, remarketing, and recycling.

CE, given its nature, involves the whole supply chain, and any analysis and action must be taken with a systemic approach.

This study includes revenue estimation for IT's second-life resell global market, including servers, network equipment, and storage devices, and IT's recycled market comprising servers and hard disk drive (HDD) devices, but not networking assets.

In addition, this research service includes recommendations for OEMs, data center operators, and regulatory bodies, emphasizing the need to operate with the CE framework at a high-priority level.

Author: Leonardo Sampieri



