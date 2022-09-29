Submit Release
NASA Invites Media to Discuss New Science, Commercial Study Today

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will hold a media teleconference today at 4:30 p.m. EDT, Thursday, Sept. 29, to discuss a new study exploring potential commercial space opportunities for NASA science missions. The agency will livestream audio of the teleconference on its website.

Participants include:

  • Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator, NASA's Science Mission Directorate
  • Kathy Lueders, associate administrator, NASA's Space Operations Mission Directorate
  • Jessica Jensen, vice president, customer operations and integration, SpaceX
  • Jared Isaacman, commercial astronaut and commander of Polaris Dawn
  • Patrick Crouse, Hubble Space Telescope project manager, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

