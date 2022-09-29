NASA Invites Media to Discuss New Science, Commercial Study Today

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will hold a media teleconference today at 4:30 p.m. EDT, Thursday, Sept. 29, to discuss a new study exploring potential commercial space opportunities for NASA science missions. The agency will livestream audio of the teleconference on its website .

Participants include:

Thomas Zurbuchen , associate administrator, NASA's Science Mission Directorate

, associate administrator, NASA's Science Mission Directorate Kathy Lueders , associate administrator, NASA's Space Operations Mission Directorate

, associate administrator, NASA's Space Operations Mission Directorate Jessica Jensen , vice president, customer operations and integration, SpaceX

, vice president, customer operations and integration, SpaceX Jared Isaacman , commercial astronaut and commander of Polaris Dawn

, commercial astronaut and commander of Polaris Dawn Patrick Crouse , Hubble Space Telescope project manager, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

To ask questions during the teleconference, media must RSVP no later than two hours before the event to Alise Fisher at: alise.m.fisher@nasa.gov. NASA's media accreditation policy is available online.

