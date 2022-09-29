State and Local Election Officials Are Tennessee’s Sources for Trusted Election Information

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – As Tennesseans prepare to cast their ballot in the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election, Secretary of State Tre Hargett wants you to know that your state and county election officials are the sources you can trust for accurate election information.

"During elections voters may see information being shared that is old, incorrect and sometimes intentionally misleading," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "Your vote is your voice and your vote matters. That’s why it's vital that you get accurate, up-to-date election information directly from sources you can trust.”

In Tennessee, the Secretary of State's Division of Elections and 95 county election commissions are the trusted sources for the election information voters need. To find election information from the Secretary of State, voters can visit the GoVoteTN.gov website and GoVoteTN App.

With the GoVoteTN app, Tennesseans can access voter-specific early voting and Election Day information, including their polling location, dates, hours and sample ballots. The GoVoteTN app is free in the App Store or Google Play. Ahead of the Nov. 8 election, voters with the GoVoteTN app will receive notifications about important election dates and deadlines.

On GoVoteTN.gov, voters can access the website version of the GoVoteTN app and find information about upcoming elections, election integrity in Tennessee, voter ID, voting absentee by-mail, serving as a poll official and more.

Voters can also register to vote, update their registration or check their registration status on GoVoteTN.gov. Using the Secretary of State's online voter registration system, any U.S. citizen with a driver's license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register to vote or update their registration in minutes.

Tennesseans can find contact information for their local county election commission on the Secretary of State's website, tnsos.org/elections/election_commissions.php.

"Our office works with Tennessee's 95 county election commissions to ensure voters have access to timely and correct election information,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “With so much misinformation out there about elections, voters need to know that there are sources they can trust."

The voter registration deadline for the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election is Tuesday, Oct. 11. Early voting starts Wednesday, Oct. 19, and runs Monday to Saturday until Thursday, Nov. 3. The deadline to request an absentee by-mail ballot is Tuesday, Nov. 1.

For the latest information about the Nov. 8 election, follow the Secretary of State on social media, Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate.

For more information about voting in Tennessee and upcoming elections, go to GoVoteTN.gov or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.