8th Judicial District Nominating Commission seeks nominations to fill ...

TOPEKA—The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission is seeking nominations to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Morris County.

The vacancy will be created when Judge Margaret White retires January 1, 2023.

The 8th Judicial District is composed of Dickinson, Geary, Marion, and Morris counties.

Justice Caleb Stegall, the Supreme Court departmental justice responsible for the 8th Judicial District, said individuals can apply or be nominated, but nominations must come on a nomination form and include the nominee's signature.

District magistrate judge appointment process

To be considered for district magistrate judge, a nominee must be:

a resident of Morris County at the time of taking office and while holding office;

a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and

either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination to become certified within 18 months.

Nomination process

Nominations must be accompanied by a nomination form available from the clerk of the district court in Dickinson, Geary, Marion, or Morris counties; the clerk of the appellate courts at the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka, or online at www.kscourts.org/judges/Become-a-Judge.

One original and eight copies of the completed nomination form and supporting letters must be submitted by noon Thursday, October 20, to:

Justice Caleb Stegall, chair

Kansas Judicial Center

301 SW 10th Ave

Topeka, KS 66612-1507

Public interviews

The nominating commission will convene to interview nominees at 9 a.m. Friday, November 18. Interviews will be at the Morris County Courthouse and are open to the public.

Accommodation

Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible, preferably 10 working days before the meeting date:

ADA Coordinator

ADA@kscourts.org

785-296-2256

TTY at 711

Term of office

After serving one year in office, the new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

Nominating commission

The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair; Douglas Thompson, Abilene; Ashley Iverson, Council Grove; Darrell Miller, Dwight; Robin Volkman, Hope; Keith Henry, Junction City; Daryl Enos and Edwin Wheeler Jr., Marion; and Eric Coffman, Milford.