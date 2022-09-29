Hurricane Ian Information for Veterans

September 29, 2022

VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center

1-877-741-3400

The VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center provides 24/7, virtual care and support to Veterans enrolled for VA Health Care in Florida, South Georgia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Veterans who receive care in the network can call 1-877-741-3400 around the clock to get their health questions or concerns answered from the comfort and convenience of their home, or wherever they may be. Services include general administrative support, nurse advice, and triage, virtual visits with a doctor or nurse practitioner via telephone, VA Video Connect, or VA Health Chat.

VISN 8 Emergency Pharmacy Refills

VA Veteran patients can go to any local retail pharmacy to obtain needed refills. Veteran patients must take an empty active VA prescription bottle (not older than 6 months and with refills available) or a new VA prescription on a VA form by an authorized VA provider to a retail pharmacy. This does not include controlled substances.

The Heritage Health Customer Care Line is available for both VA patients and Pharmacies for any billing questions or coverage at: 1-866-265-0124, option 1

Heritage Hours of Operations for Hurricane Coverage:

Monday through Friday 7:00 am to 11:00 pm EST

Saturday and Sunday 9:00 am to 5:30 pm EST

If a Veteran is displaced, has lost his or her medication, and no longer has a written prescription or bottle, they can contact their local VA Medical Center or the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center at 1-877-741-3400. Veterans may also use their VA Health Chat app on their phone between the hours of 8 am and 4 pm EST Monday – Friday.

VBA Compensation or Benefits Checks

For information about compensation or pension benefit checks, please call the toll-free number 1-800-827-1000. The phone line is operational Monday – Friday, 8 am – 9 pm EST.

Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs Claims Examiners

Call 727-319-7440 and a Claims Examiner will call you back. You can also email them at VSO@fdva.state.fl.us

Veterans Crisis Line

Dial 988, then press 1

24/7 confidential crisis support for Veterans and their loved ones.