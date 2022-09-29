Search Exchange Releases New Articles for Business Owners to Boost Traffic
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A leading SEO agency, Search Exchange, has published several new articles sharing its insights into the best ways for small business owners to drive more traffic to their website.
The first article provides multiple options for business owners to create content. The list provides details on how and what owners can write on, create video, podcast, and even use apps such as Snapchat to engage their audience.
If you own a medical spa, they've created a thoughtful piece of content highlighting ways you can market your medical spa. The piece focuses on brand recognition, building out online reviews, which are very important for local retail locations.
Search Exchange has been building out a 'Learn' section on their site as well. This 'Learn' section focuses on the simple questions business owners have such as 'What is marketing attribution?'.
Over the coming months Search Exchange plans on releasing hundreds of articles that will allow business owners to follow and implement within their marketing strategy. For those that do not feel comfortable implementing these strategies, they are offering free consultations to evaluate their business needs and provide custom solutions to those looking to increase revenue.
About Search Exchange
Keith Schilling is offering a bespoke Search Engine Optimization service that combines technological know-how and internet-savvy experience with business insight. Experience working with such household names as IBM and Wells Fargo is a testament to the efficacy and reliability of our work.
Offering personal attention and big agency quality results without big agency style prices, https://searchexchange.org/ is providing an innovative approach to SEO.
