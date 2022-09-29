Fracture Stuns With Home Decor Wall Art Printed on Glass
ALACHUA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fracture, a Florida-based, premier wall decor brand, offers one-of-a-kind, stunning home decor wall art options that elevate the look and feel of any home with its sleek and modern style. While traditional wall art decor may involve frames, canvas, or even metal, Fracture prints photos and digital art directly onto glass creating beautiful, frameless works of art. With over 2 million orders to date, Fracture glass photo printing continues to delight customers and help them personalize and liven their homes with custom wall art to suit their individual tastes.
Customers are welcome to upload any digital custom wall art they prefer, as long as they have the permission or rights to print it. (When a question of copyright or permissions comes up, Fracture does not assume responsibility, as per their Terms of Service. This responsibility falls on the customer ordering the art in question.) As for what wall art decor content is allowed, Fracture will print any custom wall art uploaded to their site as long as it is not patently offensive or obscene. (Nude photos that can generally be categorized as art or photography, like boudoir images, are completely acceptable to print.)
If a customer has paper copies of custom wall art they’d like to print, they can scan them to their device of choice. The best ways to do this are by using a photo-scanning app on a smartphone, using a traditional photo scanner, or using a service to digitize home decor wall art. Customers are advised to follow Fracture’s scanning best practices if they choose to go this route.
Customers looking for custom wall art can sift through digital art available online and download their favorites. For example, Unsplash has a large library of custom wall art to choose from that is free for personal use. For fans of classical or historic art, Artvee is the perfect place to download high-resolution art found in the public domain. Etsy is another large marketplace to find art from various digital creators. Customers can simply select a wall art decor piece they like and make their purchase. After that, typically, customers will receive an email with a link to download their digital file. Finally, they can proceed to Fracture’s main website.
When customers are ready to upload to Fracture, they should make sure their digital art is saved as either a JPEG or PNG file. In addition, art that is in RGB results in the best print job. When those items are checked off, customers can upload their files at Fracture’s “Get Started” photo uploader page. From there, customers can decide whether they’d like a single home decor wall art piece to hang on their wall, a small one that sits on a print stand, or a collection of multiple custom wall art pieces they can arrange in either a Photo Wall or Storyboard.
A Fracture Photo Wall is a great option for personalized wall art decor. It allows customers to easily create and display a gorgeous statement gallery wall of custom wall art. Each Fracture Photo Wall layout features between 3-6 prints, depending on the layout type, and customers can choose to follow a theme for a cohesive wall art decor gallery wall. As a guide, each Photo Wall comes with a paper template that outlines hanging instructions and indicates exactly where to place each screw, ensuring the glass prints will be perfectly spaced. As a bonus feature, Fracture Photo Walls are specially priced at a discount for a seamless experience shopping for personalized home decor wall art.
Fracture Storyboard is made of solid wood and designed to securely display glass wall art decor. Its unique grooved surface allows customers to easily slide, layer, and switch out their custom wall art to tell a unique story. With its sleek, modern design, Storyboard fits effortlessly in almost any space. Fracture offers Storyboard in beautiful maple, espresso, or midnight stains to match customers’ spaces and personal style. Moreover, Storyboard is not only for displaying custom wall art; customers can add flowers, candles, or treasured mementos to make it their own. Storyboard is a great pick for home decor wall art enthusiasts.
With glowing customer reviews, Fracture glass prints make for perfect home decor wall art. Fracture glass custom wall art is available for purchase on Fracture’s official website and ships all over the world from Alachua, Florida.
