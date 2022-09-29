Submit Release
Crossroads Talent Solutions Supports U.S. Navy and Marine Corps with Administrative Services

Crossroads Talent Solutions, headquartered in Poolesville, Md. and operating in 27 states and Puerto Rico, provides administrative, recruitment, staffing, human resources, and program management consultation and support.

POOLESVILLE, MD, USA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Crossroads Talent Solutions, LLC is pleased to announce its selection by the U.S. Navy beginning Oct. 1 for six contract personnel to provide essential administrative services support for the Marine Centered Medical Home in Twentynine Palms, Ca. and Branch Health Clinic at the Naval Air Weapons Station in China Lake, Ca.

In particular, the Crossroads Talent Solutions team will manage healthcare appointments and medical records and provide front desk and call center customer service. Thousands of active-duty Sailors and Marines are supported at the MCMH, a state-of-the-art medical facility providing ambulatory services, and BHC, providing troops with quality healthcare to support military readiness.

“Our top-notch team brings invaluable professionalism and critical skills to best support our active-duty Sailors and Marines,” said Julien Singh, CEO of Crossroads Talent Solutions, LLC. “I’m honored to continue serving those who serve us.”

Singh also expressed the criticality of the administrative services they’ll provide given the facilities’ operational needs.

“These are places that our troops go for emergency and routine medical care,” Singh said. “Our administrative services mission will lead the way, ensuring the Sailors and Marines receive the best customer service and can have confidence in their uniquely personal, medical experience.”

Crossroads Talent Solutions, headquartered in Poolesville, Md. and operating in 27 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, provides administrative, recruitment, staffing, human resources, and program management consultation and support. They are a Department of Veteran’s Affairs Certified Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB), Small Business Administration (SBA) 8a Business Development program participant, and State of Maryland Department of Transportation Minority and Disadvantaged Owned Small Business, with over 25 years of professional experience in the military, government, and private sectors.

