Bipartisan House Resolution Recognizes Iranian People's Right to Establish a Democratic, Secular, Nonnuclear Republic

Iranian Americans Protest Outside the White House, Support Uprising for Democratic Regime Change in Iran, September 24, 2022

OIAC welcomes H.Res. 1397 in support of nationwide protests in Iran and applauds Representatives Young Kim, Abigail Spanberger & their bipartisan colleagues.

The Iranian people have had enough of the regime’s violence and & demanding justice for Mahsa Amini & other women who have fallen victim to the regime’s crimes against humanity.” — From Kim Statement, Nasser Sharif, California Society for Democracy in Iran

WASHINGTON, DC, US, September 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Washington, DC; September 29, 2022 - Organization of Iranian American Communities (OIAC) welcomes congressional efforts in support of ongoing nationwide pro-democracy protests in Iran and applauds Representatives Young Kim , Abigail Spanberger, and their bipartisan colleagues, for introducing House Resolution 1397 , “Condemning the Government of Iran’s torture and murder of Mahsa Amini and its crackdown on protesters seeking basic human rights, and supporting the protesters in their demands for freedom.”. This resolution reaffirms the sentiment of an overwhelming bipartisan majority in the U.S. House of Representatives also expressed in H.Res.118, by recognizing, “the right to self-determination for the Iranian people struggling to establish a democratic, secular, and nonnuclear Republic of Iran.” The House Resolution (H.Res 1397) calls for adopting key measures including:. Condemns the Iranian regime’s torture and murder of Mahsa Amini, the regime’s laws that discriminate against women, its use of violence and suppression against women, and its use of violence against those seeking freedom. Recognizes the right to self-determination for the Iranian people struggling to establish a democratic, secular, and nonnuclear Republic of Iran;Expresses support for the tens of thousands of protesters taking to the streets to demand freedom and basic human rights.. Calls on the Secretary of State to unequivocally express support for the Iranian people and their desire for a free, fair, and democratic Iran.It is very important to have such bi-partisan resolutions in the U.S. Congress in support of the uprising in Iran which has continued for two weeks despite extensive repressive measures by the Iranian regime.

