Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,478 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 256,856 in the last 365 days.

Bipartisan House Resolution Recognizes Iranian People's Right to Establish a Democratic, Secular, Nonnuclear Republic

Iranian Americans Protest Outside the White House, Support Uprising for Democratic Regime Change in Iran, September 24, 2022

Bipartisan members of congress have expressed support for nationwide uprising in Iran

Iranian American supporters of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) protest near Raisi's hotel in New York City, September 20, 2022

OIAC welcomes H.Res. 1397 in support of nationwide protests in Iran and applauds Representatives Young Kim, Abigail Spanberger & their bipartisan colleagues.

The Iranian people have had enough of the regime’s violence and & demanding justice for Mahsa Amini & other women who have fallen victim to the regime’s crimes against humanity.”
— From Kim Statement, Nasser Sharif, California Society for Democracy in Iran
WASHINGTON, DC, US, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Washington, DC; September 29, 2022 - Organization of Iranian American Communities (OIAC) welcomes congressional efforts in support of ongoing nationwide pro-democracy protests in Iran and applauds Representatives Young Kim, Abigail Spanberger, and their bipartisan colleagues, for introducing House Resolution 1397, “Condemning the Government of Iran’s torture and murder of Mahsa Amini and its crackdown on protesters seeking basic human rights, and supporting the protesters in their demands for freedom.”

. This resolution reaffirms the sentiment of an overwhelming bipartisan majority in the U.S. House of Representatives also expressed in H.Res.118, by recognizing, “the right to self-determination for the Iranian people struggling to establish a democratic, secular, and nonnuclear Republic of Iran.” The House Resolution (H.Res 1397) calls for adopting key measures including:

. Condemns the Iranian regime’s torture and murder of Mahsa Amini, the regime’s laws that discriminate against women, its use of violence and suppression against women, and its use of violence against those seeking freedom

. Recognizes the right to self-determination for the Iranian people struggling to establish a democratic, secular, and nonnuclear Republic of Iran;
Expresses support for the tens of thousands of protesters taking to the streets to demand freedom and basic human rights.

. Calls on the Secretary of State to unequivocally express support for the Iranian people and their desire for a free, fair, and democratic Iran. 

It is very important to have such bi-partisan resolutions in the U.S. Congress in support of the uprising in Iran which has continued for two weeks despite extensive repressive measures by the Iranian regime.

Dr. Majid Sadeghpour
Organization of Iranian American Communities (OIAC)
+1 202-876-8123
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

ABC WorldNewsTonight Reports on Protests Across Iran and OIAC Rally in Washington, DC

You just read:

Bipartisan House Resolution Recognizes Iranian People's Right to Establish a Democratic, Secular, Nonnuclear Republic

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.