Additional Introductory Fly Tying Course Added to Fall Schedule

September 29, 2022

Concord, NH – Due to an overwhelming response from new anglers, an additional fall introductory fly tying class has been added to the Let’s Go Fishing Program schedule. Registration is now open for this second class, which will be held on November 5 from 9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. at North Country Anglers in North Conway, NH. Upcoming winter classes will be held throughout the Granite State from January through March of 2023, which will include a variety of hands-on events and opportunities for both beginner and intermediate participants to learn the techniques that will make the art of fly tying personally rewarding and exciting.

This November 5 class will be led by master fly tier, author, and Let’s Go Fishing instructor Scott Biron. “All participants will learn how to tie fly patterns that are commonly used in New Hampshire waters,” said Biron. “Beginners will be introduced to the use of all the basic tools and materials necessary to tie flies and attendees will also learn what the flies imitate.”

Preregistration for this free morning workshop is required and is first-come, first-served. No experience is necessary. This course is limited to 12 participants, ages 15 and older. All program materials and equipment will be provided.

Register today by visiting https://nh-events-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/5260.

New Hampshire Fish and Game’s Let’s Go Fishing Program has taught thousands of children and adults to be safe, ethical, and successful anglers. Find out more by visiting www.fishnh.com/fishing/lets-go-fishing.html. This program is federally funded through the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program.