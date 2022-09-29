Stargel Office Solutions named to the Houston Business Journal’s “Houston Area’s Largest Family Owned Businesses” list

Stargel Office Solutions

35-year old Houston family-run business recognizes as one of area's largest family businesses

HOUSTON, TX, USA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stargel Office Solutions (https://www.stargel.com/), a Houston-based independent office technology dealer providing Managed IT Services, Managed Print Services, Production Print, Document Software and Digital Signage solutions, has been named to the Houston Business Journal’s “Houston Area’s Largest Family Owned Businesses” list.

The list appeared in a recent edition of Houston Business Journal and ranked the area companies on revenue figures through 2021. Stargel Office Solutions, posting revenues of $18.11 million annually, is one of 25 businesses selected for this list. The 35-year old family business has also previously been listed in the Houston Business Journal ‘s “Area’s Largest Office Equipment Dealers” list.

Stargel Office Solutions has been a part of the Houston community since 1987, when Jack Stargel, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, launched the firm. Today, three family members comprise the leadership team, including brothers Tyson Stargel and Slade Stargel, who serve as Co-Presidents.

“We are very pleased to be included in the Houston Business Journal’s list,” said Tyson Stargel, Co-President of Stargel Office Solutions. He added, “We appreciate the Houston Business Journal’s commitment to business coverage of our region, and we congratulate the other businesses who have also earned a place on this list.”

He continued, “It is great to be surrounded by family and also by such a great team of professionals, who we have also come to think of as family. We are grateful to our employees and our clients for their continued loyalty and support. It is what has enabled us to continue to grow as a business and serve the people of this region and beyond.”

Stargel Office Solutions has earned other recognitions recently as well. The company was named to the Channel Futures 2022 “Next Gen 101” list the Channel Futures 2022 NextGen 101 list, ranking it as one of the industry’s premier managed service providers, according to Channel Futures, a media and events platform serving companies in the information and communication technologies (ICT) channel industry. The firm was also recognized as a Toshiba ProMasters Elite Certified Dealer for 2022, as one of only 51 dealers throughout North and South America to qualify for this elite listing.

Earlier this year, Stargel Office Solutions officially celebrated its 35th anniversary in business with a company-wide celebration at their 32,000 square foot location at 4700 Blalock Road, Houston that today serves as the company’s headquarters.

About Stargel Office Solutions

Stargel Office Solutions was founded in 1987 by owner Jack Stargel, who has grown the company from one client 35 years ago to more than 6,000 today. Stargel Office Solution serves the needs of diverse businesses and organizations throughout the Houston area, in industries including healthcare, oil and gas, manufacturing, education, faith and worship, among others. With 100 employees and a second generation of the family also involved in the business, Stargel Office Solutions attributes its continued growth to long-lasting client partnerships.

Stargel Office Solutions is your complete office technology partner by offering sales and service on multifunction printers, copiers and scanners combined with IT services, managed print services, software solutions and digital signage.

The firm is active in the communities it serves, engaging in numerous philanthropic activities and being active in organizations both locally and nationally. Stargel Office Solutions is a member of the Houston West Chamber of Commerce, Greater East Montgomery County Chamber, the Cy-Fair Houston Chamber of Commerce, and the company is also active in the national trade association Select Dealer Group. Founder Jack Stargel serves as Chief Executive Officer; he is joined in the business by sons Tyson and Slade who serve as Co-Presidents. Stargel Office Solutions maintains headquarters at 4700 Blalock Road, in the Spring Branch section of Houston, TX 77041. For additional information, please visit www.stargel.com or call 713.461.5382.