Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,498 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 256,905 in the last 365 days.

Netsweeper’s Inside the Sweeps Podcast Breaks Down Barriers Surrounding Suicide with Messages of Hope, Help, and Healing

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inside the Sweeps, a podcast that helps listeners make the best choices when it comes to implementing technology protection tools, recently featured Elisa Brewer-Singh, Executive Director of the Waterloo Region Suicide Prevention Council. Elisa is an expert in the field of suicide awareness and mental health.

Using Technology to Identify Those That Are Struggling and Support Mental Health

In the latest episode of Inside the Sweeps, host Alison Bussey and Elisa discuss how to identify those that may be at risk for suicide and dispel the myths surrounding suicide. They break down the latest tools and technology available on the market to communities, schools, educators, and parents that support the mental health of students by helping identify those that are struggling. In addition, messages of hope, help, and healing, which include the distribution of educational resources, funding suicide awareness training, and supporting those who have lost a friend or loved one to suicide, are key in spreading awareness of suicide and reducing its impact.

“When we think about suicide prevention and truly a whole community approach, it really is about using all of the tools that are available to us," said Elisa Brewer-Singh. “So, over the past several years, the advancement in technology has been significant. There have been many apps, digital programs that have been developed that not only support our mental wellness and well-being, but also can help us identify some individuals who may be struggling. And so, because suicide itself is so complex, this ability to incorporate a variety of tools that work collaboratively, with all of the community, truly is beneficial.”

To listen to the episode featuring Elisa Brewer-Singh, check out the Inside the Sweeps episode page: www.netsweeper.buzzsprout.com.

About the Waterloo Region Suicide Prevention Council

The Waterloo Region Suicide Prevention Council is a community-based non-profit aiming to increase awareness of and engagement in suicide prevention within the community to ultimately reduce suicide and its impact. They do so through education, training, and community engagement initiatives utilizing suicide prevention and positive life promotion messaging.

Learn more at www.wrspc.ca.

About Netsweeper

Founded in 1999, Netsweeper is headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, with offices in the UK, Dubai, India, and Canada, plus additional distributors in Australia, the United States, Middle East and South America. With Netsweeper, managed services providers can deliver the data your business customers want, and carriers can reduce churn and increase average revenue per user, all with the lowest total cost of ownership and the required scalability.

Inside the Sweeps is a podcast about protecting students, employees, and citizens from harmful online content, which is now more critical than ever. Netsweeper has been providing web filtering solutions to keep people safe online for over 20 years.

Learn more at www.netsweeper.com.

Perry Roach
Netsweeper
email us here

You just read:

Netsweeper’s Inside the Sweeps Podcast Breaks Down Barriers Surrounding Suicide with Messages of Hope, Help, and Healing

Distribution channels: Education, Human Rights, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.