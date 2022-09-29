Henson Group Named to MSSP Alert’s Top 250 MSSPs Lists for 2022
Sixth-annual list and research identifies leading managed security services providers worldwideMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Managed service provider Henson Group is thrilled to announce it has been named to the Top 250 MSSPs list for 2002 by MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource serving the cybersecurity community.
The list and research identify and honor the top managed security service providers worldwide. The rankings are based on MSSP Alert’s 2022 readership survey combined with the site’s editorial coverage of MSSP, MDR and MSP security providers. The sixth-annual list and research track the MSSP market’s ongoing growth and evolution.
“We’re honored to be recognized by MSSP Alert and our peers for the security we provide for our clients around the world,” said Varinder Vashisht, Henson Group’s Director of MSP. “As more and more companies do more and more work online and in the cloud, it is vital that they are protected from security breaches so their business can continue uninterrupted. That’s the peace of mind that we provide to our clients.”
Henson Group is one of the world’s most trusted cloud solutions partners by offering cloud migrations and support, transparent and straightforward licensing, responsive customer service and on-time/on-budget consulting services.
“MSSP Alert congratulates Henson Group on this year’s honor,” said Joe Panettieri, editorial director of MSSP Alert. “The MSSP Alert readership and Top 250 honorees continue to outpace the cybersecurity market worldwide.”
Highlights from the associated MSSP Alert research for 2022 include:
• MSSP Revenue Growth & Financial Performance: MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $24 million in revenue for 2022, up 26 percent from 2021. The growth rate is roughly double the market average.
• Geography: Honorees are headquartered in 30 different countries.
• Profits: Ninety percent of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2022, a five-point improvement from 2021.
• Security Operations Centers: Sixty-nine percent have in-house SOCs, 19 percent are hybrid, 8 percent completely outsource their SOCs and 4 percent are reevaluating their SOC strategies.
• Cyberattack Trends: The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2022 include phishing (97 percent), vulnerability exploits (93 percent) and ransomware (91 percent).
• Cybersecurity Solutions: In a continued sign of market fragmentation, MSSP survey participants mentioned 140 different hardware, software, cloud, distribution and services vendors that assist their cybersecurity efforts.
• Key Managed Security Services Offered: MSSPs and MSPs increasingly seek out partners to deliver MDR (managed detection and response), XDR (eXtended Detection and Response), Incident Response and other key services.
The Top 250 MSSPs online list and associated report can be found at http://www.msspalert.com/top250.
For more information about security services offered by Henson Group, visit hensongroup.com/henson-protect.
About Henson Group
We lead our customers through their digital transformation with such an impact – they can’t imagine going back to the old way. As a certified Microsoft Gold Partner and Azure Expert MSP, we have the proven experience and global coverage to work with the largest companies in all major languages. Customers choose us because our Microsoft Expert status means less risk for customers. There are fewer than 100 Expert-certified Microsoft partners globally, so you are safe in choosing Henson Group for your next project. Our Expert status demonstrates that we have IP and a proprietary project management process that delivers for customers. We also have the best pricing and offer more value by providing Microsoft Premier support, continuous security/cost reviews, and advisory services at no additional cost. Lastly, when it comes to social responsibility, we have one of the most diverse executive teams, compensate all employees equitably, are a registered WMBE and are the only carbon-neutral Microsoft Expert partner.
About CyberRisk Alliance
CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, SecurityWeekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence and the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative. Click here to learn more.
