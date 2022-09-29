Tech Systems, Inc. Announces Merger with Securitronics
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tech Systems, Inc. is excited to announce its merger with Securitronics. For 31 years, Terry Rivet, CEO/President of Securitronics, has poured his energy into serving their clients and providing security to protect people and property. This same drive and customer service focus exists with Tech Systems, Inc. which makes this merger a perfect match. “TSI is an exceptional company that matches our culture, our goals, our commitment to each employee and to providing security to help protect the people and property of our friends and clients,” said Terry Rivet, CEO/President. From an operational perspective, the merger is expected to be seamless as the two companies become one under the Tech Systems brand. “We are excited to combine our efforts together to continue providing F.O.C.U.S.TM service nationwide. We have known for a while, our companies’ culture would create an incredible force together which will continue to strengthen Tech Systems, Inc. as one of the nation’s top security integrators,” said Darryl Keeler, CEO of Tech Systems, Inc.
Securitronics’s headquarters is in Rochester, New York. Their teams provide critical security solutions with a 24/365 response capability. They serve security needs in healthcare, commercial, manufacturing, multi-tenant, and schools.
Since 1987, Tech Systems has been a leading provider in security systems and solutions. With strategically located teams in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico, Tech Systems ensures response times and system functionality guarantees across all industries. In 2015, Tech Systems became a 100% employee-owned company. In 2020, Tech Systems achieved Certified Evergreen® Company status. This validates their commitment to being privately held resulting in a long-lasting, innovative business for their clients. Tech Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Buford, Georgia.
Darryl Keeler
