Brentwood Studios hires Tim Paulson as General Manager
EINPresswire.com/ -- Brentwood Studios announced today that Tim Paulson joined the organization as general manager on September 12, 2022.
In his role as general manager, Paulson will be responsible for the strategy and execution of all product, marketing, and distribution activities within the company, with a focus on new product or service initiatives. Brentwood Studios has deep experience with creative media particularly in faith and family content. Past and present partners include projects with VeggieTales, Slugs & Bugs, RightNow Media, HarperCollins, Rabbit Room, Michael W. Smith, Herschend Family Entertainment, Andrew Peterson, among others.
“I’m truly honored to join the Brentwood Studios team,” said Paulson. “My history with the organization goes back for at least a decade. They were my consultants to help build one of my businesses, and now I have a chance to do the same for them and their clients and partners.”
Paulson comes to Brentwood Studios with more than twenty years of experience in media and publishing. Most recently with HarperCollins Christian Publishing, Paulson worked with a number of bestselling authors, including Max Lucado, Lysa TerKeurst, Bob Goff, John Eldredge, Ruth Chou Simons, and Christine Caine. Previously, Paulson spent the majority of his career working at 1517 Media where he led a variety of strategic growth initiatives, including launching and scaling an internal startup organization, Sparkhouse, which later became the largest corporate division for the company. During his time with 1517 Media, Paulson led successful business acquisitions, market expansion efforts, new digital platform strategies, and the creation of an award-winning animation studio.
“Brentwood Studios is almost fifteen years old,” said Bob Starnes, co-founder of Brentwood Studios, “and we are thrilled to have Tim onboard to help develop and grow media properties for kids and families. We have known Tim for years, watching him mature and expand his skills as an executive, and we believe he will bring unique strategic strengths, along with his drive and energy, to transform our projects and work with clients.”
Paulson holds a Bachelor of Arts in Religion from Saint Olaf College, Master of Divinity from Luther Seminary, and a Master of Business Administration from St. Cloud State.
About Brentwood Studios
Started in 2008 by former VeggieTales executives, Brentwood Studios creates brands that kids love and parents appreciate. Leveraging decades of experience and working with a wide range of partners, Brentwood Studios develops new products across the media landscape, strategically pursuing opportunities to create brand impact in a variety of markets. Brentwood Studios is based in Franklin, Tennessee. For more information visit www.brentwoodstudios.net
Bob Starnes
In his role as general manager, Paulson will be responsible for the strategy and execution of all product, marketing, and distribution activities within the company, with a focus on new product or service initiatives. Brentwood Studios has deep experience with creative media particularly in faith and family content. Past and present partners include projects with VeggieTales, Slugs & Bugs, RightNow Media, HarperCollins, Rabbit Room, Michael W. Smith, Herschend Family Entertainment, Andrew Peterson, among others.
“I’m truly honored to join the Brentwood Studios team,” said Paulson. “My history with the organization goes back for at least a decade. They were my consultants to help build one of my businesses, and now I have a chance to do the same for them and their clients and partners.”
Paulson comes to Brentwood Studios with more than twenty years of experience in media and publishing. Most recently with HarperCollins Christian Publishing, Paulson worked with a number of bestselling authors, including Max Lucado, Lysa TerKeurst, Bob Goff, John Eldredge, Ruth Chou Simons, and Christine Caine. Previously, Paulson spent the majority of his career working at 1517 Media where he led a variety of strategic growth initiatives, including launching and scaling an internal startup organization, Sparkhouse, which later became the largest corporate division for the company. During his time with 1517 Media, Paulson led successful business acquisitions, market expansion efforts, new digital platform strategies, and the creation of an award-winning animation studio.
“Brentwood Studios is almost fifteen years old,” said Bob Starnes, co-founder of Brentwood Studios, “and we are thrilled to have Tim onboard to help develop and grow media properties for kids and families. We have known Tim for years, watching him mature and expand his skills as an executive, and we believe he will bring unique strategic strengths, along with his drive and energy, to transform our projects and work with clients.”
Paulson holds a Bachelor of Arts in Religion from Saint Olaf College, Master of Divinity from Luther Seminary, and a Master of Business Administration from St. Cloud State.
About Brentwood Studios
Started in 2008 by former VeggieTales executives, Brentwood Studios creates brands that kids love and parents appreciate. Leveraging decades of experience and working with a wide range of partners, Brentwood Studios develops new products across the media landscape, strategically pursuing opportunities to create brand impact in a variety of markets. Brentwood Studios is based in Franklin, Tennessee. For more information visit www.brentwoodstudios.net
Bob Starnes
Brentwood Studios
+1 615-618-6496
bob.starnes@brentwoodstudios.net