SPECIAL OPERATIONS / MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / ARREST ON WARRANT

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 22A1006188                                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:

STATION: Headquarters - Special Operations                                  

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: September 27, 2022, at approximately 1715 hours

STREET: VT Route 109

TOWN: Cambridge

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Millers Meadow

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, free of defects and debris

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Timothy Eastman

AGE: 25    

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hyde Park, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On September 27, 2022, at approximately 1715 hours, the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a reported one-car motor vehicle rollover on VT Route 109 in the Town of Cambridge. Preliminary investigation indicates the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle, Timothy Eastman (25) was traveling north on VT Route 109. Eastman began to lose control of the motor vehicle and subsequently departed the roadway, upon doing so a wheel to the motor vehicle became displaced. Eastman attempted to correct the motor vehicle back onto the roadway and in doing so traveled across the centerline where the vehicle departed the roadway a second time and overturned. Speed and impairment were not contributing factors in this motor vehicle crash.

 

During the investigation, it was learned Eastman's privilege to operate a motor vehicle was under criminal suspension. It was also learned Eastman had an active warrant for his arrest for failure to appear stemming from another Criminal DLS case. Eastman was taken into custody and transported to the Lamoille County Sheriff's Office, while there Eastman posted bail and was subsequently released on court-ordered conditions of release. Eastman was also issued a citation to appear in court at a later date for his operation on September 27, 2022.

 

 

 

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: $100.00

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: September 28, 2022 at 1230 hours and December 21, 2022 at 1230 hours

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

