Coding Jobs in South Africa
Coding Jobs in South Africa and the Critical Skills Shortage Being ExperiencedJOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coding skills are growing in prevalence for many job roles across all sectors and Tech companies are experiencing an unparalleled talent shortage. This is evident with IT positions prominent on the Critical Skills Shortage list from The Department of Home Affairs.
Here in South Africa the technical revolution is expanding daily. We rely heavily on computer systems to drive our industry which allows us to trade with our global partners. Every facet of our food supply, transport, currency and even loved ones are all now dependent on information technology. It is no wonder the demand for people to take on computer coding jobs has increased. This is why coding skills are so highly valued.
Here are a few reasons why coding is becoming one of the most important job skills of the future:
1. Businesses are spending more on IT.
Businesses are investing heavily in ICT products and information technology services. To keep up with the global trend, businesses and people alike are having to keep up with the latest developments.
2. E-commerce is growing rapidly in South Africa
With the advent of the COVID pandemic limiting people's movement, businesses turned to the pandemic-proof e-commerce sales channels for basic survival. According to The International Trade Administration, there is an “increase of 19% in worldwide e-commerce revenue between pre-and-post COVID-19 time frames in 2020. Food & Personal Care products show the most growth with a forecast increase of 26% of revenue as a result of consumer transition to online sales channels”. Competition to gain and keep online customers is high. Customers have high expectations of their shopping experiences and require speed and information to maintain their brand loyalty.
3. Coding skills are good for your career prospects
Increased demand for coding skills has led to higher wages, higher employment levels and more exciting opportunities in this varied sector. Not only that but these skills can enhance your career prospects. Learning to code demonstrates your willingness to learn and it makes your skillset attractive to prospective employers.
4. More job roles now require coding skills
The number of jobs that include some element of coding skill is growing. Whether it is the growth of the Gaming Industry or the use of APPs, the demand for coding is growing. Thousands or coding jobs are advertised every month to help job seekers enter the field.
5. Our need for cyber security is growing
Personal and business data is now a valuable commodity for many hackers. Businesses can rise and fall on their data collection, manipulation and responses. Data from Syspeace shows automated hacking attempts per server have risen by 79 percent in South Africa. The demand for cyber security jobs has risen, with businesses having to spend more on cyber security.
6. Programming courses are available at all levels
Entering the technology field can open up a world of opportunities for young people from marginalised communities, particularly in South Africa where youth unemployment is over 60%. With the high demand for coding jobs, it is no longer imperative to have a Bachelor Degree or higher. The great thing about programming jobs is that you can work your way up. Learning to code can start at an early age both at home and at school. There are a few organisations in South Africa that can assist with free online programing lessons like Code Academy, Umuzi or We Think Code.
8. A career that will grow with your skills
As your experience grows and your skills develop, you will gain a clearer idea of where you would like to specialise and as you progress you can add further coding skills and programming skills to your resume. This is an exciting and ever-changing world in which new opportunities will continue to grow.
Overall, with the technology industry at an important turning point, we have had to change the way we think about where and how we work. The good news is that there isn’t just one path into the coding industry in our diverse country. Individuals with all kinds of backgrounds can find a way to add value and expertise within the industry – as long as they are curious and willing to learn.
