BAMSI Recognized for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Work

Left to Right: Assistant Director Jason Simmons, Director Gwen Broadway, CEO Peter Evers, and EVP Ulea Lago

BAMSI’s DEIJA committee has been recognized for the second straight year for its work to make BAMSI a more inclusive and welcoming place to all employees.

BROCKTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the second straight year BAMSI has been recognized by its peers as a leader in promoting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion principals through its work. As a human service agency providing supportive services to adults and children with developmental, intellectual, psychological, and physical disabilities throughout Massachusetts BAMSI has a history of advocacy on behalf of marginalized populations.The Association of Developmental Disability Providers (ADDP) recently honored BAMSI with its 2022 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award at its annual meeting in Newton. Members of BAMSI’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Justice, and Accountability committee (DEIJA) were on hand for the ceremony, including CEO, Peter Evers. Gwen Broadway, Director of Scheduling and Staffing, was selected to receive the award on BAMSI’s behalf, citing her advocacy and commitment to the work.“We are going to keep doing the work!” exclaimed Broadway in her brief acceptance speech. Gwen has spearheaded an initiative at BAMSI, affectionately called “The Roadshow”, which works to connect the efforts of DEIJA to the everyday lives of employees in the field.ADDP is made up of over 130 human service organization in Massachusetts which provide services to individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities. As part of its mission, ADDP is “committed to raising awareness of racial and social injustice and to working with member agencies to advance solutions aimed at dismantling all forms of oppression, hate, and violence, which affect our communities.”The Association of Behavioral Health (ABH) recognized BAMSI’s efforts to promote diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice as part of its annual Salute to Excellence in 2021. Since then BAMSI has increased its efforts, including outreach to local police departments and community agencies to address employee concerns and adding new learning opportunities which promote understanding of DEI concepts.BAMSI is a private 501c3 nonprofit human service organization that helps people live more independent and healthful lives by providing a comprehensive network of services addressing developmental and intellectual disabilities, mental illness, substance use, and social determinants of health such as housing and nutrition. In 2021, over 55,000 individuals and families across 5 Massachusetts counties received personalized care from one of BAMSI’s 1,600 dedicated and compassionate employees.Interested in working at BAMSI? Visit www.BAMSI.org/careers

ADDP Award - BAMSI DEIJA Committee