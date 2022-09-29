Submit Release
West Virginia WIC Receives Federal Grant to Provide Mobile Payments

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, commonly known as WV WIC, has received a $250,000 federal grant which will allow the purchase of technology to enable farmers to sell their products to WIC shoppers through a QR code, which will be printed onto a sticker and placed on a WIC Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card, eliminating the use of paper checks and vouchers.

“This grant will help improve access to locally grown fruits and vegetables for our participants,” said Heidi Staats, Director of WV WIC. “We expect this new technology to make it easier for eligible WV WIC participants to buy fresh, locally grown produce to provide healthy options for their families.”

This new technology is expected to be available for the next growing season, beginning in June 2023. 

The grant is funded through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program Benefit Delivery Modernization Grant. USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.​

