Move As One, LLC Offers Facilitation Training Courses to Build Leadership and Consulting Confidence
EINPresswire.com/ -- Minnesota-based coaching company Move As One, LLC offers facilitation training and certification that are designed to help professionals expand their facilitation skills while contributing to systemic and sustainable changes in the world.
Move as One is a consulting and coaching organization headquartered in Minnesota that offers training programs that are geared towards leaders as well as individuals who wish to realize their true potential and achieve their professional and personal goals. Using the Move As One™ system, it aims to help you cultivate a whole system perspective that moves in rhythm with our natural order - to “move as one” within yourself, your community, and your environment. The Whole-System Facilitation Training and Move As One Certification is a part of this process that helps develop authentic leadership to meet challenges in a more integrated, intentional, and authentic manner.
The foundation of the program rests on 5 Mindful Moves™ and the Move As One™ system. While the former is a creative process that helps you stimulate the mental, physical, and emotional forces of your inner potential, the latter is a whole-system, ecoCreative framework that guides you to create healthy and thriving ecosystems. According to the founder of Move As One, LLC, Julie Delene, this program bridges the gap between traditional organizational systems and emerging co-creative ways of working for full-circle communications.
For those who are ready to clear the way forward and move toward their highest goals, this program provides powerful transformational tools that one can use in different contexts. This highly experiential intuitive system may seem complex but to understand it completely, it must be lived and practiced. Julie applied the 5 Mindful Moves™ to her own professional life and experienced a new sense of power and rejuvenation. Then came the responsibility to share with others to stimulate mastery as a change agent. Julie created the meeting facilitation training course to help others like her equip themselves with the beliefs, values and tools that will allow them to spread clarity and development while engaging resilience within their organizations.
Julie said, “As a consultant for 30+ years, this is a culmination of my life’s work and experience. Join a growing team of change agents. Together, we can make systemic and sustainable change in our world!”
About Move As One, LLC: Move As One, LLC is a professional coaching and consulting service that offers facilitation and mindfulness training for groups and individuals who may feel like they are stuck – whether in their personal or professional lives – and want to make a meaningful change. It will help you tap into your inner strength and mobilize your true potential to empower yourself and those around you.
