Xerotech partner with VSH in creating a new Sub Space Energy Hub for mining electrification.

Xerotech partner with VSH in creating a new Sub Space Energy Hub for fast tracking underground mining electrification.
This facility provides a platform to continue pushing the boundaries of battery technology to break the limitations of what is possible in terms of Non-Road Mobile Machinery electrification”GALWAY, NOT APPLICABLE, IRELAND, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Irish company Xerotech, a global leader of battery technology for heavy-duty non-road mobile machinery (NRMM) announces a partnership with Switzerland-based VSH (VersuchsStollen Hagerbach – Hagerbach Test Gallery) and other founding members, Amberg Group, Normet, Motics, Alumina and Fortescue in the creation of a Sub Space Energy Hub.
This exciting development allows Xerotech to partner with VSH’s leadership in underground mining to fast-track the potential of underground mining electrification and work with other companies and thought leaders in this space. The new SUBSPACE ENERGY HUB at VSH in Switzerland offers the ideal platform for the harmonized development, prototyping and installation of new technologies that promote best practice in sustainable energy use and storage, combining both above and underground facilities.
“This facility provides a platform to continue pushing the boundaries of our next generation battery technology as we continue to break the limitations of what is possible in terms of Non-Road Mobile Machinery electrification”, said Dr. Barry Flannery, CEO of Xerotech. “This will rapidly benefit our customers who are under increasing pressure to find viable ways to electrify vehicles that at one point were thought to be too big or difficult to convert to electric.”
“Together with the partners like Xerotech, VSH will be transformed into a visionary sustainable and CO2 neutral underground infrastructure where construction and operation of underground space usage will be developed, prototyped and launched”, said Michael Kompatscher, General Manager at Hagerbach Test Gallery Ltd. “This will be a model ecosystem of sustainable energy storage and delivery, above and below ground, and how it supports green energy use in future cities.”
About Xerotech
Xerotech, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ireland, is a leading manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion battery systems for use in industrial and commercial applications. Xerotech’s Hibernium® platform is the market first battery system platform developed for low-volume high-diversity customers. Utilizing its patented safety and thermal management technology Xerotherm®, Xerotech enables electrification of “everything else” that uses internal combustion engine today.
About Hagerbach
Hagerbach Test Gallery, founded in 1970 by Rudolf Amberg and its partners, operates since an approx. 5km long underground test facility. Specialists from all over the world are using our infrastructure as research laboratory and training camp. We work on our own developments as well as upon customers` demand and in cooperation with enterprises, associations and research institutes. We have acquired broad knowledge through collaboration with Swiss national, European and other international research projects. The numerous tunnels, caverns, experimental fields, laboratories and seminar rooms offer a perfect base for research, development, testing and real scale trials.
