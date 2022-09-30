Global Mortgage Group (GMG) Reveals Niseko Residential Mortgage Loans for International Investors
Perfect timing as most of Asia will be fully open for travel by this wintertime.
Our core purpose is to create a world where obtaining a mortgage where you don’t live is made easier, cheaper, faster, and more transparent for all.”SINGAPORE, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Mortgage Group, the world’s leading international mortgage brokerage, mostly focusing on global high-net-worth investors, today announced that residential mortgages on Niseko mortgages are now finally available for international investors.
— Donald Klip
This is important since Niseko has been one of the most popular winter destinations over the past 10 years, especially from Asia, given the local food options, luxury lodging available, and quality of the snow powder (known as “pow” in Niseko). However, despite the growth in homeownership over the past 10 years from international investors, it has all been cash purchases given the lack of financing options – until now!
“Everything we do is driven by what our clients want but must be in line with our core purpose, which is to create a world where obtaining a mortgage where you don’t live is made easier, cheaper, faster, and more transparent for all,” says Donald Klip, Co-founder of GMG. “The strength of the USD vs. JPY has also been a strong driver of demand over the past 6 months,” Klip says.
Leonard Lee, MD, Business Development, and creator of GMG’s Niseko Loan Program, says, “Our Niseko mortgages are up to 70% loan-to-value, starting at 2% p.a. and for 20 years, perfect for an international investor who has a long term view of Niseko.”
Additional information about GMG Niseko Mortgage Loans is available on this link. Alternatively, you can contact Leonard Lee at leonard.lee@gmg.asia or +65 8282-5388.
About Global Mortgage Group
Founded in 2019, Global Mortgage Group PTE LTD [GMG], and headquartered in Singapore, is a full-service global mortgage financing firm offering mortgages for investment purposes in The United States, Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Singapore, Hong Kong, Philippines, Thailand, and Japan.
GMG focuses on building quality, long-term relationships with its partners such as Private Banks, Client Advisors, Independent Asset managers, Family Offices, Realtors, and other mortgage brokers located around the world by offering a wide variety of mortgage loan programs focused on specific markets with an exceptional client experience.
For more information, visit www.gmg.asia or call +65 9773-0273.
