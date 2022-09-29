World Internet Advertising Market Worth $988.5 Billion by 2026 At A Growth Rate of 21.3% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Digital Media Continues To Be The Most Significant Driver To Encourage The Growth Of The World Internet Advertising Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The World Internet Advertising Market size is forecast to reach $988.5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.3% in the period 2021-2026. The World Internet Advertising industry offers profitable ways for various businesses to grow through harnessing the power of the internet to reach their target audience more effectively. The market is largely driven by the exponential surge of internet users combined with the role of digital media that not only shaped online advertising but also designed various digital and classified advertising. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways :

1. Digital media continues to be the most significant driver to encourage the growth of the World Internet Advertising Market.

2. Digital Advertising is estimated to hold the largest World Internet Advertising Market share of 55.2% % in 2020, owing to the internet-savvy generation, the growing popularity of social media and the advent of on-demand video streaming platforms, such as Netflix, Xumo, Starz and more.

3. North America dominated the World Internet Advertising Market in 2020 with a share of 36% , owing to the popular OTT Platforms in the U.S.A., the significant presence of leading advertising companies such as Facebook, Google, and others, coupled up with the ubiquitous existence of gadgets and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Segmental Analysis :

1. By Advertising Format type, the World Internet Advertising Market is segmented into Search Engine Marketing/ Paid Per Click, Search Engine Optimization, Display Advertising, Video Advertising, Social Media Advertising, Email Marketing, Mobile Advertising, and Others.

2. By vertical type, the World Internet Advertising Market is segmented into Automotive, Consumer Packaged Goods, Education, Healthcare, Industrial, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Telecommunication & Information Technology-Enabled Services, Transport & Tourism, Others.

Competitive Landscape :

The top 5 players in the World Internet Advertising Industry are -

1. Amazon.com, Inc.

2. Alibaba Group Holding Limited

3. Vungle

4. Baidu Inc.

5. Dentsu Aegis Network

