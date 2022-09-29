Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Worth $26.3 Billion by 2027 At A Growth Rate of 5.9% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Cases Of Inflammatory Bowel Disease Fuel the Growth Of The Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Size is estimated to reach $26.3 billion by 2027 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. According to a Medscape article published in 2020, the highest rate of IBD is assumed to be in developed countries. The incidence of IBD is between 0.5-24.5 cases per 100,000 person-years for Crohns disease and 0.1-16 cases per 100,000 person-years for ulcerative colitis globally. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways :

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021, owing to the increasing prevalence of Inflammatory Bowel Diseases, and developed healthcare facilities assist the growth of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Size in this region.

2. The rising consciousness among consumers propels the growth of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Size in this region.

3. The Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market is predicted to grow owing to the growing burden of Inflammatory Bowel Disease around the world and raising consciousness among consumers. However, the high price of treatment may limit market growth over the forecast period 2022-2027.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Report.

Segmental Analysis :

1. The Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market based on type can be further segmented into Ulcerative Colitis and Crohns Disease. The Crohn’s segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021. This is owing to the increasing prevalence of Crohns disease and growing number of patients undergoing treatment for Crohns disease around the world.

2. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market based on the route of administration can be further segmented into Oral, and Injectables. The injectables segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021. This is the result of the increasing use of biologics for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohns disease.

3. The Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held a dominant market share of 38% in the year 2021. This is the result of the increasing number of cases of inflammatory bowel disease in this region.

Competitive Landscape :

The top 5 players in the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Industry are -

1. ABBOTT LABORATORIES

2. Amgen Inc.

3. ASTRAZENECA PLC

4. ELI-LILLY

5. INDEX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS AB

