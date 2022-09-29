Dr Debashish Chanda Returns Complete Mobility To His Patients After Knee Replacement Surgeries

The Knee and Joint Specialist at Saqsham Ortho focuses on extensive post-surgical rehab and personalized care to help his patients regain knee mobility

Dr Debashish Chanda, the Knee and Joint Specialist at Saqsham Ortho, Gurgaon, breaks the conventional notion of inadequate mobility after knee replacement surgeries by helping his patients lead fit and healthy lives post surgeries. By giving the utmost importance to holistic post-surgical rehabilitation, the orthopaedic doctor in Gurgaon makes sure that his patients are able to walk, exercise, perform yoga, and sit on the floor after getting their knee replacement surgeries done.

The stigma around knee replacement has been around for decades. It is often believed that patients will not be able to walk properly or perform any activity that requires them to bend their knees effectively. With the pretext of failures and deaths in the past, scepticism in patients regarding knee replacement prevails. This often makes people hesitant to seek knee replacement surgeries for themselves or their family members. As the majority of patients are senior citizens, it further dissuades people from taking risks.

Amidst this fear and doubt, Dr Chanda took the initiative to change the notion to the best of his capabilities. Since he started his journey in the healthcare industry over 16 years ago, Dr Chanda has looked for the reasons behind this scepticism and tried to resolve the same. Over time, he got a clearer idea about the issues with the practices and methodologies that resulted in the gaps that could be filled to provide wholesome orthopaedic care to the patients.

Dr Chanda believes that post-surgical rehabilitation is the most important reason behind knee replacement patients failing to regain complete mobility. During his tenure in the industry, he has observed surgeons not giving the importance to rehab that it deserved. According to Dr Chanda, post-surgical rehabilitation plays a very important role in restoring the functioning of the patients’ knees after knee replacement surgeries.

From the amount of exercise required to controlling what the patient eats as per their health conditions, a plethora of different factors is taken into consideration during the rehabilitation period to ensure holistic recovery of patients. “Even a careless mistake as trivial as feeding a diabetic patient something sweet during rehab can hamper the recovery process,” the doctor says.

Keeping this in mind, while senior seniors practising with him were not confident about ensuring complete mobility after surgeries, Dr Chanda made sure that his patients are able to bend their knees properly and perform a range of different activities after their surgeries, just like a healthy individual would. With a focused approach towards rehabilitation and practising relentlessly without compromising the care offered, Dr Debashish helped Saqsham Ortho earn a favourable name for knee replacement in Gurgaon.

Owing to his success rate of 100% with 80% - 90% of the patients being able to sit on the floor or squat, Dr Chanda’s patients have become his biggest marketers. Moreover, he calls his patients on a yearly basis for examination, making sure that their knees are fit and healthy. Pleasantly surprised by the impact of his surgeries, his patients often take to social media platforms to upload pictures and videos displaying complete mobility of their knees after knee replacement surgeries.

The Knee and Joint Specialist believes that one should never make compromises in matters relating to people’s lives. He says, “During my stint in the healthcare sector, I have seen surgeons rushing through knee replacement surgeries, guaranteeing 30-35 years of healthy knees. As most patients are already above 50 years of age, the compromise in care is seldom visible. We have always offered our services assuming the patients would live on forever! Surgeries can be deemed successful only if you prioritize the well-being of your patient over everything else.”