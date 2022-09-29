TV Analytics Market

The provision of real-time decision support and advanced analytics has played a major role in driving the TV analytics market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "TV Analytics Market to Reach USD 6,810.15 Million by 2026 - Trends and Growth, Segmentation and Key Companies ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Rise in use of analytics in TV industry, development of Android TV, increase in trend of Subscription on Video Demand (SVoD) platforms, and surge in consumer demand for digital original series drive the growth of the global TV analytics market. On the other hand, lack of digital infrastructure in emerging economies, and dearth of skilled professionals hamper the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, massive growth of content in OTT industry is anticipated to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the near future.

Based on deployment model, the on-premise segment held the major share in 2018, garnering nearly three-fifths of the global TV analytics market, owing to its advantageous features and flexible pricing. Simultaneously, the cloud segment would manifest the CAGR of 20.1% throughout the forecast period. Faster and easier services provided by the over-the-top service providers have spurred the segment growth.

Based on component, the software segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the global TV analytics market revenue in 2018, and is expected to dominate from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to significant rise in usage of social media and its positive impact on branding & marketing of products The services segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 19.1% by the end of 2026, as it helps organizations in effectively executing projects, maximizing their resource usage, as well as in streamlining their business operations.

Based on region, North America accounted for nearly half of the global TV analytics market share in 2018, and is projected to rule the roost during the study period. Increasing requirement of original content has pushed telecom service providers in this province to incorporate digital content in their services which, in turn, has boosted the growth. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region would portray the fastest CAGR of 23.0% by 2026. This is attributed to a number of factors such as rising number of smartphone as well as internet users, expanding digitization, and globalization motivated policies of governments.

Key Findings of the Study:

• Based on component, the software segment dominated the global TV analytics market in 2018 and is expected to generate highest revenue during the forecast period. However, the service segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the upcoming years.

• Based on deployment model, the on-premise segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to generate highest revenue during the forecast period. However, the cloud segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the upcoming years.

• On the basis of TV transmission type, the Cable TV dominated the global TV analytics market in 2018 and it is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• In terms of application, the content development & broadcasting segment dominated the global TV analytics market analysis in 2018 and is expected to generate highest revenue during the forecast period.

