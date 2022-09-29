Submit Release
Stone Michaels Goes Live on Facebook for a Virtual Book Launching

An author-initiated Facebook Live, celebrating the power of literature

PEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Stone Michaels held a virtual launch for his new title, “Life, Love, & You,” alongside his debut book of poetry, “Defining Atlas,” on Facebook Live last July 15th, 2022, at 7:30 PM EST.

In a public Facebook group page of nearly 500 members, Michaels went live to connect with avid fans and new readers. The virtual book launch kicked off with morning updates from the event moderator, Leslie M. Wright. Various pre-shows graced the launching—from appearances of guest speakers, a special performance, online merchandising by vendors, and giveaways galore throughout the day—until the interaction of Michaels himself.

Michaels was positively flooded with engagements from his Facebook community, with people commenting questions, feedback, and citations of the author’s remarks. Michaels shared, “Keep writing the vision and making it plain.” The virtual launching was more interactive with the hashtag #AsktheAuthor on top of a cocktail concoction shared with everyone. As the Facebook Live wrapped up successfully, Michaels penned his gratitude on a separate post with his signature, “Still chasing dreams,” as he incessantly inspires people beyond his books.

The Kirkus Review writes, “Like the demigod from which it takes its name, ‘Defining Atlas’ is a durable, uplifting volume. A strong current self-affirmation, self-love, and self-confidence runs through this work, and readers will come away feeling their spirits improved. Sturdy, exuberant verse.” Michaels projects a thriving vision and striving purpose in his life poetry collection, “Defining Atlas.” In his second book, “Life, Love, & You,” the author continues to remind people that love, positive thinking, and a daily walk in spirituality embody a life of fulfillment.

“Defining Atlas” and “Life, Love, & You” are available on www.writersbranding.com. Get to know more about Stone Michaels and get the ‘Stone Michaels Prints: Poetry for Your Walls’ on his website at www.booksbystone.org.

About Writers' Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access
to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies
and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

Lyn Goot
Writers’ Branding
media@writersbranding.com
