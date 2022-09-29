How integrated speech drives Radiologists’ workflow performance
Speech recognition has provided efficiency benefits to the health profession for decades, but can the integration of this vital tool further boost performance?
The most impactful solution is one that’s deeply integrated, bringing the best possible speech recognition (SR) engine to existing PACS/RIS workflows.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Speech recognition has provided efficiency benefits to the health profession for decades, but can the integration of this vital tool into clinical systems and into radiology work processes further boost performance? Shiraz Austin, co-founder of Augnito, a voice-AI technology company, takes a deep dive into the integration benefits of clinical speech-enabled solutions.
— Shiraz Austin, Managing Director, Scribetech & Co-Founder of Augnito
Speech recognition as a mature technology has evolved over the years. Today it has the potential to redefine radiology, bringing new levels of accuracy, quality, speed and security. However, maximising these performance gains requires a measured approach to integrating voice-AI driven solutions and radiologists’ working processes.
Shiraz Austin, Co-Founder of Augnito notes, “The most impactful solution is one that’s deeply integrated, bringing the best possible speech recognition (SR) engine to existing PACS/RIS workflows. In the last two years, work processes have been required to be more flexible than ever, and to be delivered remotely, or, from wherever consultants find themselves. Add to this the unprecedented pressure that the pandemic created across the NHS - with resources strained beyond their limit - and it’s no surprise that health-tech solutions including SR are needed, and they need to deliver more than user-efficiency gains. To have the greatest impact, they need to perform seamlessly, securely and accurately at a range of different locations.”
Selecting the right speech recognition solution to deliver a seamless experience on any device to allow radiologists to work without limitations, comes down to integration, which will also need to be efficient in itself.
Shiraz continues, “Considerations into hardware, connectivity, data security, user requirements system operating platforms, IT resource availability, costs and ultimately ROI across a site, help to draw up a solution needs check-list. In many cases a legacy product will be in place which no longer supports the growing needs of a Trust, thus a ‘usability vs. new deployment’ review is essential to analyse performance and savings that could be gained with switching solutions. With a clear improvements scope, integration of the right solution into an existing clinical system with minimum or no disruption and flexible reporting processes can boost the desired user benefits, reduce backlogs, support better workflows and save money.”
The latest in voice-AI driven speech recognition, Augnito, offers a cloud-hosted product that’s already supported on multiple devices, and integration to clinical systems via its API and SDK. As a result, radiologists can benefit from integrated speech recognition and clinical word processing within their reporting tools, securely and accurately, wherever they need to without disruption.
Augnito is transforming speech recognition to meet the evolving needs of clinicians, by understanding the challenges of today, and offering a flexible solution and ROI to support the future of healthcare.
About Augnito
Augnito is a secure, cloud-based, AI-driven clinical speech recognition product suite. It offers fast, easy ways to capture live clinical data on any device with 99% accuracy, support for multiple medical specialties, and no need for voice profile training. Augnito brings seamless speech recognition to daily workflows and third-party clinical systems, turning medical information into clinical documentation and making healthcare intelligence securely accessible everywhere.
Augnito was developed by its parent company Scribetech, a clinical voice solutions innovator, fusing 20 years of transcription and digital dictation services to the NHS, speech-to-text and clinical coding solutions for the healthcare sector, and its own speech recognition engine with advanced voice AI technology.
www.scribetech.co.uk/augnito-speechrecognition
