Joey Firestone, CEO & Founder of Elite Beverage International, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Joey Firestone, CEO & Founder of Elite Beverage International, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for popular DotCom Magazine
B.Y.L.T.® is incredible and Joey and his team have their pulse on the beverage performance market! A great interview!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Joey Firestone, CEO & Founder of Elite Beverage International for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Joey Firestone joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
— Andy Jacob
ABOUT Elite Beverage International
Elite Beverage International Corp is centered on innovative and proprietary nutritional products that are in the sports performance, functional beverage, and energy drink markets. Our team is composed of highly experienced industry leaders in beverage, science and marketing who are passionate about health and nutrition.
B.Y.L.T.® is an advanced electrolyte sports drink that uses patented SmartCarb® technology to help athletes hydrate faster, increase endurance and improve recovery and performance. It combines electrolytes, plant based BCAAs and antioxidants together in an all in one ready-to-drink beverage that will help take your training beyond your limits
Joey Firestone joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Joey Firestone discusses the newest offerings of Elite Beverage International, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Joey Firestone joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Joey Firestone was amazing. The success of Elite Beverage International is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Joey Firestone on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Elite Beverage International. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Joey Firestone who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Joey Firestone”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
