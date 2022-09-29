Manchin, Capito Announce $697K for 17 West Virginia Housing Programs

September 28, 2022

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $697,260 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for 17 West Virginia housing authorities to help provide quality housing for all West Virginians.

“Ensuring every West Virginian has a roof over their head and a warm place to sleep at night continues to be one of my top priorities. Thousands of West Virginians and millions of Americans are currently experiencing homelessness, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only made this devastating issue worse. I’m pleased HUD is investing more than $697K to expand opportunities for stable, accessible housing in our communities, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure safe, affordable housing for every West Virginian across the Mountain State,” said Senator Manchin.

“Our housing authorities across West Virginia provide essential services for our residents, and often help individuals get back on their feet. The funding announced today will make major impacts in the lives of people across West Virginia through HUD’s housing voucher program,” Senator Capito said. “I will continue to advocate for the resources our communities need to provide stability for West Virginians when they need it the most.”

Individual awards listed below: