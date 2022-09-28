THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2022

S. 3969 – PAVA Program Inclusion Act (Sen. Lujan – House Administration)

The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on House Administration.

H.R. 7780 – Mental Health Matters Act (Rep. DeSaulnier – Education and Labor)

The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Education and Labor and makes the following amendments in order:



Porter Amendment

Mrvan Amendment

