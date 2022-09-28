THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2022
S. 3969 – PAVA Program Inclusion Act (Sen. Lujan – House Administration)
The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on House Administration.
H.R. 7780 – Mental Health Matters Act (Rep. DeSaulnier – Education and Labor)
The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Education and Labor and makes the following amendments in order:
Porter Amendment
Mrvan Amendment
The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Judiciary.
Suspensions (2 bills)
- S. 4791 – A bill to amend section 301 of title 44, United States Code, to establish a term for the appointment of the Director of the Government Publishing Office (Sen. Blunt – House Administration)
- H.R. 8982 – To amend the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States to suspend temporarily rates of duty on imports of certain infant formula base powder used in the manufacturing of infant formula in the United States, and for other purposes (Rep. DelBene – Ways and Means)
Postponed Suspensions (25 votes)
- S. 4900 – SBIR and STTR Extension Act of 2022 (Sen. Cardin – Small Business)
- H.R. 8956 – FedRAMP Authorization Act (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 8466 – Chai Suthammanont Healthy Federal Workplaces Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform)
- S. 3470 – End Human Trafficking in Government Contracts Act of 2022 (Sen. Lankford – Oversight and Reform)
- S. 2551 – AI Training Act (Sen. Peters – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 6967 – Chance to Compete Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Hice – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 8163 – Improving Trauma Systems and Emergency Care Act, as amended (Rep. O’Halleran – Energy and Commerce)
- S. 958 – Maximizing Outcomes through Better Investments in Lifesaving Equipment for (MOBILE) Health Care Act, as amended (Sen. Rosen – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 4081 – Informing Consumers about Smart Devices Act, as amended (Rep. Curtis – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 6965 – Visit America Act, as amended (Rep. Titus – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 6889 – Credit Union Board Modernization Act, as amended (Rep. Vargas – Financial Services)
- H.R. 1638 – Gilt Edge Mine Conveyance Act, as amended (Rep. Johnson (SD) – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 7321 – Global Aircraft Maintenance Safety Improvement Act, as amended (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- Senate Amendment to H.R. 5641 – SPEED Act (Rep. Graves (MO) – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- House Amendment to S. 3662 – Preventing PFAS Runoff at Airports Act (Sen. Peters – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 3304 – AUTO for Veterans Act, as amended (Rep. Fletcher – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 8888 – Food Security for All Veterans Act, as amended (Rep. Peltola – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 8875 – Expanding Home Loans for Guard and Reservists Act, as amended (Rep. Ryan (NY) – Veterans’ Affairs)
- S. 1198 – Solid Start Act of 2022 (Sen. Hassan – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 8510 – Strengthening Whistleblower Protections at the Department of Veterans’ Affairs Act, as amended (Rep. Pappas – Veterans’ Affairs)
- S. 2794 – Supporting Families of the Fallen Act (Sen. Tuberville – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 8681 – John Lewis Civil Rights Fellowship Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Williams (GA) – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 8446 – Global Food Security Reauthorization Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. McCollum – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 8463 – Millennium Challenge Corporation Eligibility Expansion Act (Rep. Castro – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 4821 – Combating the Persecution of Religious Groups in China Act, as amended (Rep. Hartzler – Foreign Affairs)