Electronic Servitor Publication Network Inc. Confirms New Business Strategy, Ticker Symbol, and Website

Electronic Servitor Publication Network Inc. (OTCQB:XESP)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electronic Servitor Publication Network Inc. (Ticker: XESP), formerly named CannAssist International Corp. (Ticker: CNSC), confirms the new business strategy of serving the next generation of technology enabled businesses by solving deficiencies in the marketplace using its proprietary "Digital Engagement Engine".

Electronic Servitor Publication Network’s is positioned as a leader in providing enhanced digital interactions for clients and their customers and followers, enabling better results for clients. Better digital connections provide value to intended audiences and new audiences which drives better results for clients.

The company’s new ticker symbol is XESP and the updated website is www.xespn.com

